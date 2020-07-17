17 July 2020 – today’s press release

PM change to guidance is reckless and flies in the face of experts
Responding to the Prime Minister’s announcement on the change to guidance on using public transport and going to workplaces in England, Acting Leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey said:
While we all want life to get back to normal as soon as possible, people remain rightly worried about coronavirus. The Prime Minister’s plan to change current guidance for working at home and public transport use is utterly reckless and flies in the face of experts, including the UK’s Chief Scientific Adviser.
With Government testing and tracing plans in an unholy mess, it is deeply irresponsible to throw caution to the wind like this. Ministers are passing the buck and, without protections, they have opened the door to serious disputes between employees and employers.
The Government must be held to account to ensure that the same mistakes are never repeated. That is why I have called on the Prime Minister to bring forward a timetable for an independent inquiry before the summer recess. We need a commitment to an independent inquiry now, not more dither and delay.
Official figures released this week show that 900 women were forced to disclose that their child was conceived as a result of rape to claim social security help under the government’s two-child cap on benefits.
The government figures this week reveal in its first three years, 243,000 households containing 911,000 children were affected by the controversial policy, which was designed to deliver £1bn in welfare savings.
The two-child limit was launched by George Osborne in 2015 and came into force two years later. The policy bars parents from claiming the child element in tax credits or universal credit for third or subsequent children born after 6 April 2017.
Correct me if I am wrong, but I’ve yet to hear of any Lib Dem M.P. make a comment this week – though other parties have. Surely the impact on child poverty (especially during
Covid) ought to merit concern, and Liberal Democrats should surely take every opportunity to condemn the cruelty of the rape disclosure clause.