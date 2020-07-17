Mark Valladares

17 July 2020 – today’s press release

By | Fri 17th July 2020 - 10:30 pm

PM change to guidance is reckless and flies in the face of experts

Responding to the Prime Minister’s announcement on the change to guidance on using public transport and going to workplaces in England, Acting Leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey said:

While we all want life to get back to normal as soon as possible, people remain rightly worried about coronavirus. The Prime Minister’s plan to change current guidance for working at home and public transport use is utterly reckless and flies in the face of experts, including the UK’s Chief Scientific Adviser.

With Government testing and tracing plans in an unholy mess, it is deeply irresponsible to throw caution to the wind like this. Ministers are passing the buck and, without protections, they have opened the door to serious disputes between employees and employers.

The Government must be held to account to ensure that the same mistakes are never repeated. That is why I have called on the Prime Minister to bring forward a timetable for an independent inquiry before the summer recess. We need a commitment to an independent inquiry now, not more dither and delay.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News and Press releases.
Advert

2 Comments

  • David Raw 18th Jul '20 - 7:42pm

    Official figures released this week show that 900 women were forced to disclose that their child was conceived as a result of rape to claim social security help under the government’s two-child cap on benefits.

    The government figures this week reveal in its first three years, 243,000 households containing 911,000 children were affected by the controversial policy, which was designed to deliver £1bn in welfare savings.

    The two-child limit was launched by George Osborne in 2015 and came into force two years later. The policy bars parents from claiming the child element in tax credits or universal credit for third or subsequent children born after 6 April 2017.

    Correct me if I am wrong, but I’ve yet to hear of any Lib Dem M.P. make a comment this week – though other parties have. Surely the impact on child poverty (especially during
    Covid) ought to merit concern, and Liberal Democrats should surely take every opportunity to condemn the cruelty of the rape disclosure clause.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarKatharine Pindar 20th Jul - 9:12pm
    Thanks, David, I'm glad you have brought this up. We have to crack this myth of Universal Basic Income being the answer to poverty. The...
  • User AvatarClive Sneddon 20th Jul - 8:53pm
    Reading through the agenda as published and the Comments, I have formed the impression that the topics selected (regardless of the content of the successful...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 20th Jul - 8:05pm
    Universal Basic Income To answer my own question. Here's a cautionary assessment by the very well respected Joseph Rowntree Foundation. I just hope Layla Moran...
  • User AvatarHywel 20th Jul - 6:46pm
    "a “coherent plan for constitutional reform” should be both practical and one that is reasonably fit for legislation, not far off a white paper, a...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 20th Jul - 6:34pm
    @ Michael BG Very much agree with your comments, Michael. Has anybody actually done any serious work analysing the cost and benefit of Universal Basic...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 20th Jul - 6:07pm
    @ Elizabeth Bain "I will vote for the candidate who has the most coherent plan for constitutional reform.” It may surprise some Lib Dems in...