What is in a name? 

Lib Dem run Watford Borough Council this week voted unanimously to pass a motion in favour of reviewing our town’s street names with links to slave and colonial history.

The Black Lives Matter Campaign and others have rightly highlighted the harm slavery, indentured labour and exploitation inflicted on individuals and whole societies during the cruel period of slavery – the legacy of which continues to this day.

It is important to remember that sickness and destitution were rife amongst slaves, there was a significant need for acclimatisation for immigrants to any slave colony, however, many slave owners failed to do this and as a result thousands of slaves died within weeks of arrival.

Others eventually succumbed to the poor working conditions on plantations and within other slave roles. Slaves were literally worked to death.

As part of the slave trade whole families were imported from Hindu, Muslim, African and European cultures, living together in barracks in often squalid conditions with minimal privacy.

Many slaves committed suicide, with trade unions and strikes made illegal by the governments of the West Indies.

Even indentured slaves had to seek permission to leave their plantations, corporal punishments were enforced for crimes including insulting the plantation owner.

For slaves, the concept of freedom in a socially and politically meaningful way was never an option.

This was the reality of slavery.

The exploitation, degradation, and unethical buying and selling of human beings for the purpose of forced and unpaid work is blatantly unethical and has no place in 21st century Britain.

That is why we need to carefully consider our civic architecture, whether that be our street names, buildings, or public statues.

They should reflect our open, liberal, democratic traditions and not celebrate individuals, groups or outdated practices that represent some of the most terrible practices in human history.

* Mark Hofman has been a Councillor on Watford Borough Council since 2012.