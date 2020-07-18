The Independent View: The con(s) of student fees and the increase in debt since 2002

In 1998, Tony Blair introduced University Student fees with the assertion that the “poor” should not have to contribute (through taxation) to University Student fees for graduates who would likely become “wealthy” as a result of University education.

There are about 42 million people in the UK of working age ( 16 to 1 day short of 65 ). About 20% do not wish to work (inactive), about 4% are unemployed, about 20% do not earn enough to pay income tax, which leaves 56% who do pay income tax. Split that 56% into an upper half and a lower half. From this table (Income tax for % groups), the upper half pays approx 90% of income tax, the lower half 10%. The government receives taxes other than from Income (e.g. NI, Indirect taxes such as VAT, Corporation tax) – almost all 42 million people of working age will pay some of these taxes. Assume, therefore, that the “upper half” of income tax payers pays 75% of the total tax and the “lower half” pays 25% (for the purposes of this post ignore the rest).

Education spending in 2014 (i.e. it is after 1998, so university students are already paying some portion of their fees) was approx £84.7 billion, consisting of £10.4 on Universities, £37 on secondary schools, £26.1 on primary, £5.2 on under 5’s and £6 on “other” (all billion). The “lower half” would pay 0.25 x 84.7 = £21.1 billion of the £84.7.

The spending on secondary, primary and under 5’s = 37 + 26.1 + 5.2 = £68.1billion. If it is assumed that all of that £21.1 billion goes into secondary, primary and under 5’s, that covers only 31% of that spending but everyone uses that part of the education service. So the “lower half”, say, is half the users but covers only 31% of the spending even without the university and “other” spending. I won’t try to argue what percentage is fair for the “lower half” to pay but on this basis, the “upper half” is paying 69% plus all the university and other spending. I am not aware of Tony Blair ever justifying his assertion for introducing university student fees.

In any case, that is not how the Welfare State is supposed to work. Everyone contributes “what they are able to” and uses it when they need to. It does not work on the basis that one pays only for what one uses. If so, what happens if the top 10% of earners ( who pay about 50% of income tax ) decide to take out private health insurance so don’t need the NHS, send their children to private school so don’t contribute to education spending, similarly social benefits, housing, pensions etc.

I have made various assumptions in the above numerical analysis to keep it simple – I was trying to give a “ball park” view of the issue.

So why did Blair introduce student fees? It seems to me to help mitigate the borrowing (he knew in 1998 what level of borrowing he had in mind for 2002 and after) that the Labour government engaged in from 2002 to 2010. The borrowing from 2002 to 2007 was £207 billion and in 2008 and 2009 was £263 billion (Deficit and Debt House of Commons 2017). It looks very much like the intention was to hide those numbers behind the £135 billion borrowed to bail out the banks especially as, since then, the vast majority of the UK electorate believes that the increase in debt since 2002 was due to bailing out the banks. However, the bailout ended in 2009 but the debt continues to increase to this day ( even without the COVID crisis spending ).

It is obvious that the British electorate has been conned. That is not in doubt – the question is what is being hidden and why is it being hidden?????????

* Roger D'Ornellas is a British citizen and a retired structural engineer who was born and raised in what is now Guyana.