Why Scottish Liberal Democrats oppose a second Indyref

Last Sunday, Lib Dem Voice published my article on how the Scottish Liberal Democrats should promote polices that use the existing powers of the Scottish Parliament create a fairer, greener and more prosperous Scotland. Some commented that since Brexit has happened Liberal Democrats in Scotland should pivot to support for independence, or at least put the question back to the people of Scotland. I thought it might help to set out some of reasons why Scottish Liberal Democrats oppose a second referendum and want to keep Scotland in a reformed and federal United Kingdom.

The preamble to our constitution commits us to promoting promote a democratic federal framework for the United Kingdom. Independence is not the same as Home Rule in a Federal UK and it should come as no surprise when we say that. We should also learn from David Cameron what can happen if you support a referendum about something you oppose.

Over the past three decades the Scottish Party has successfully helped deliver devolution and home rule for Scotland within the United Kingdom. The Scottish Parliament has substantial powers. Those powers should be used to address the problems our country faces now.

Politics is about choosing what to spend time, money and effort on. Choosing to talk about the constitution means that other issues will inevitably be neglected. In March 2017 the head of the Civil Service in Scotland warned Scottish Ministers that preparing for another independence referendum would see de-prioritisation of domestic policies. This is a real issue in SNP run Scotland. Standards have slipped. Scottish schools have declined in international rankings, college places have been slashed and the Scottish Government has failed to meet its own targets for the provision of nursery places. Another referendum and potentially the creation of a new state will suck attention and money from almost every other problem we face. Whether you’re a parent with a child at school, a patient waiting for surgery or a homeless person in desperate need of a roof over your head, you don’t have the luxury of years of more constitutional wrangling.

But what about Brexit? We know the arguments against Brexit. Separating from our largest trading partner will harm our economy for years to come, reduce opportunities for young people, for science, research and development and make it harder to tackle Climate Change. The debates about the Northern Ireland backstop have highlighted the problems a new land border between the EU and a non-EU member state. The real financial cost of Brexit is much larger than any ‘savings’ from ending EU budget contributions.

If leaving a 40-year-old union has the impact we see from Brexit, just think about the effect of leaving this 300-year-old union. Scotland’s largest trading partner is England. That is not a trivial issue. If the reason for Scotland leaving the United Kingdom is to re-join the European Union, then we will be re-joining without England. Apart from short haul air every route from Scotland to the EU27 lies through England. We can see the mental gymnastics of Brexiters about the Irish border. If the SNP get their way the external border of the Union would be at Gretna, Carter Bar and Berwick-upon-Tweed. Just think about the disruption to businesses, families and connections. Along with the issues of the choice of currency and the deficit a hard border with England is as much as a problem for the SNP as a hard border in Ireland is for Brexiters.

In the middle of a pandemic when the UK can borrow money at much better terms than a new state with no currency there is also something slightly irrational about campaigning to throw off the shackles of the UK – with its pooling and sharing of resources that allows Scotland to run a large deficit in public spending of around 7% – in order to re-join a political union that does not pool and share resources to the same degree and requires members to run a 3% deficit.

However, it is not just about money. Liberal Democrats must continue to make the passionate, emotional and economical case for a reformed United Kingdom. This, it could be argued, is the more important argument. The question of independence goes right to the what the United Kingdom if for. Are we divided? Are people in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland really that different in outlook and interests? Do we choose to put up barriers and say goodbye to old friends? Or do we look forward and work together to solve our problems?

The SNP would have us think different, but there is more that unites the people of the United Kingdom than divides us. Hundreds of years of cultural, social, economic and family connections link Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Liberal Democrats respect multiple identities. One of the striking things about the campaign against Brexit in the years since 2016 was how it gave voice to the celebration of multiple identities. It is possible to be Scottish, British and European at the same time. Such a pluralistic approach makes it harder for people to build up an irrational fear of ‘the other’. The scars of the 2014 referendum still stain Scottish political culture much as the scars of 2016 effect politics and public life across the whole UK.

Despite the protests from nationalists there is a dark side to the idea that one identity must trump all others. Many will have seen how some ‘joyous’ and ‘civic’ nationalists recently protested at the border with England in hazmat suits. Of course they are an extreme fringe, but every time a prominent figure in the nationalist movement suggests that the concerns of people in England, Wales or Northern Ireland are alien to Scotland or responds to criticism of the SNP government with the whataboutery that, “It’s worse in England” they encourage a certain type of nationalist to ramp up the abuse.

If we are all Jock Tamson’s bairns then we should strive to create a society where taking one identity does not preclude sharing in another and where borders and division are not the answer to our problems. It would be pretty foolish to respond to the new borders of Brexit by putting up a hard border from the Solway Firth to the Tweed.

Of course, the Tory Government wants to do some pretty unpleasant and harmful things, but is Boris Johnson really a good enough reason to break up a 300-year-old political, economic and cultural union? Is he so tough and unstoppable that the only option is to leave? While his ego might think it true, it is not. In the past we have had politicians who have shown the power of the UK as one. Politicians like Charles Kennedy whose liberal vision for our country showed us what it meant to be a United Kingdom. Let us work together and show how the actions of a small-minded Prime Minister pale in comparison to the opportunity that a Federal United Kingdom presents.

