Today’s video from the Lib Dem Campaign for Racial Equality shows secretary Nadiya Phoenix talk about the need for the party to look at the needs of people who are both LGBT and BAME.

“In 2019 I want to see a more inclusive party which empowers the voice of people who are both BAME and LGBT.”

LDCRE secretary @NJayPhoenix has been through the BAME LGBT role model scheme at @stonewalluk and is determined to help transform our party. #modernpartymodernbritain pic.twitter.com/S8b1v7aYTn — LDCRE (@LDCRE1) December 30, 2018

LDCRE has done a huge amount in a short time .If you want to support their work, you can do so here.