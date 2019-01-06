The Voice

“A more inclusive party which empowers the voice of people who are both BAME and LGBT”

By | Sun 6th January 2019 - 8:56 am

Today’s video from the Lib Dem Campaign for Racial Equality shows secretary Nadiya Phoenix talk about the need for the party to look at the needs of people who are both LGBT and BAME.

LDCRE has done a huge amount in a short time .If you want to support their work, you can do so here.

