Biggest poll since EU Referendum says Labour will be punished if it enables Brexit

Labour would crash to a worse defeat than it suffered under Michael Foot if the party enables Brexit, according to a huge new poll. YouGov surveyed a huge sample of 25000 people and the results show that the party risks losing millions of supporters in two scenarios under which it either votes through some form of compromise deal or fails to order MPs to oppose Brexit.

These findings are consistent with the Channel 4 poll in November which showed that a majority of its 20,000 sample backed Remain.

The fieldwork was done over the Christmas holidays and was completed on Friday, so this is about as fresh as you can get.

It is amazing that current voting intention shows only 34% support for Labour, the main opposition party, at a time when the government is driving us over a no deal cliff that could see shortages of food and medicine.

The poll suggests that Labour’s vote would crash to 26 per cent – and 16 points behind the Conservatives if its MPs vote with the Tories to bring about Brexit. That would bring about Labour’s worst result since the 1930s. Maybe that’s the real reason that Corbyn has gone cool on a motion of no confidence.

The YouGov poll shows a majority for Remain under any scenario in a new referendum on the deal vs remain and no deal.

People’s Vote – 53% in favour, 43% against (75% of Labour voters in favour)

Remain vs Leave 54% Remain 46% Leave

Remain vs No deal 58% Remain 42% No deal

Remain vs May’s deal 63% Remain 37% No deal

And yet Jeremy Corbyn refuses to attempt to force a general election and refuses to endorse a People’s Vote.

Theresa May has the absolute nerve to suggest that democracy is threatened if her deal doesn’t go through. That’s right, a minority government trying to force through something nobody wants by offering a no deal catastrophe that nobody wants as the only alternative is in some way acting in a democratic fashion. We can’t let them away with that!

We appear to be cursed by the worst Government and the worst opposition in history.

