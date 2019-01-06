Theresa May’s abuse of power is the real threat to an already strained democracy

How dare Theresa May suggest that rejecting her deal is damaging to democracy? How on earth did we get to a place where a Prime Minister of a minority government pushes the country to the brink, forcing false choice between two unpalatable options that most people don’t want. Two massive polls, of 25000 and 20000 people respectively, for the People’s Vote campaign and Channel 4 suggest that people want to remain in the EU.

Proceeding with Brexit without reference to the people, surely, is much more damaging to democracy. Andrew Marr could have challenged her forcefully on this to her face this morning but yet again he gave her pretty much a free pass.

She needs to be challenged as to why she is pouring billions into no deal preparations, some of them farcical, for an outcome nobody wants, when she could go back to the people and ask them to mark her homework. It would be cheaper and would put some legitimacy back into the process. It seems she is scared of an outcome which will split her party.

She has every reason to lead on this. She is safe from challenge from her party. She has already said she’s not going to fight the next election. Does she really want her legacy to be driving the country off a cliff? Let’s be clear, her deal damages the economy, makes us all poorer and creates uncertainty. Although she didn’t actually say that she would proceed with no deal when asked to several times by Marr. MPs need to make sure that that option is taken off the table in the coming weeks.

May cannot be allowed to argue that she is defending democracy when all the evidence suggests that both her deal and no deal are unwanted by the majority of people. She needs to be ridiculed for saying that, often and publicly.

Anything less than People’s Vote is an abuse of power by a minority government. That point needs to be driven home by journalists, commentators and MPs. We can’t stand by and just let May get away with this.

And while we’re on the subject, let’s look at some things which are much riskier for democracy than, you know, asking people their opinion on the biggest issue in living memory.

People don’t get the Westminster Parliament or the local council (except in Scotland) they ask for. Governments elected on a minority of public support have virtually untrammelled power to do what they like. Look at the example of Manchester. On less than 2/3 of the vote, Labour end up with over 90% of the Councillors. How is that fair?

And our laws are scrutinised by a body of 800 people who aren’t even elected. They are appointed by political patronage. Having said that, they are a better opposition than the Labour Party in the Commons. It’s not right, though.

At every single stage, both Labour and Conservatives have done everything they can to make the system of party funding fairer. As they are well funded by unions and business respectively, they have no interest in doing so.

Our laws are made predominantly and disproportionately by rich white men. Parliament does not look like the country it seeks to represent and that’s on all parties, including ours. We need to sort that out.

The Liberal Democrats have a very strong track record of trying to sort most of that out. We aren’t anywhere near good enough on diversity but on fair voting, Lords reform and funding, we have always been not just on the right side of the argument but we’ve pushed it as far as we can.

We’ve stopped talking about political reform because people aren’t interested in it. We need, urgently, to show them that it is the key to them having more power to shape their own destinies and to create a more just, liberal country.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings