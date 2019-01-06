Top of the Blogs: The Lib Dem Golden Dozen #538

Welcome to the Golden Dozen, and our 538th weekly round-up from the Lib Dem blogosphere … Featuring the five most popular stories beyond Lib Dem Voice according to click-throughs from the Aggregator (30 December 2018 – 5 January , 2019), together with a hand-picked seven you might otherwise have missed.

1. Jason Edwards selected for Aberconwy with a cracking speech by Mark Pack on Mark Pack .

And it was a really good exposition of what needs to be done in this country.

2. Breaking down the “we get to keep the £39 billion in the event of no deal” myth by Nick Tyrone on NickTyrone.com.

In short, we don’t.

3. How Corbyn is in danger of splitting the left by Nick Tyrone on NickTyrone.com.

The Corbynistas are splitting and that could keep the Tories in power for a generation.

4. “A lifelong Labour voter, I’ve now left to join the Lib Dems” by Mark Pack on Mark Pack.

Liz Jarvis’s piece on why she left Labour. We are very lucky to have her.

5. Double Liberal Democrat selection in Lambeth by Mark Pack on Mark Pack.

Sarah Lewis and Helen Thompson to fly the Lib Dem flag.

6. Oh go on then by Jennie Rigg on Rubbish Black and White nightmare trousers

Jennie allows herself to be peer pressured into making predictions for an unpredictable year.

7. My predictions for 2019 by Nick Barlow on Medium.com .

Emboldened by his success in 2018, Nick has another go for this year.

8. My predictions for 2019 by Andrew Page on A Scottish Liberal.

Andrew has a go too.

9. Happy New Year, Folks, by Jennie Rigg on Rubbish black and white nightmare trousers.

Some useful life lessons.

10. The kindness of strangers, Maltese version by Mark Valladares on Liberal Bureaucracy.

Our Mark’s adventures in Malta.

11. Will 2019 be the year of the liberal backlash? by Matthew Green on Thinking Liberal.

And what do we need to do to make it happen?

12. Lib-Lab co-operation by Peter Wrigley on Keynesian Liberal .

A letter to a “fiend” about voting Liberal Democrat in a Labour/Tory marginal.

