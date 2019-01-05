WATCH: How Lib Dems are fighting airport injustice

Did you know that a disproportionate number of those stopped and checked at airports were BAME people?

Did you know that if, as a result of those checks, they and their families missed their flight, there was no compensation?

Thanks to the Lib Dem Campaign for Racial Equality, this issue is now being given the attention it deserves.

Watch Dr Mohsin Khan outline the problem and explain what LDCRE has done to try and sort things out.

Being racially profiled and stopped and searched in aiports is humiliating.

BAME passengers suffer disproportionately from this.

Being racially profiled and stopped and searched in aiports is humiliating.

BAME passengers suffer disproportionately from this.

This was part of LDCRE’s end of year campaign which showcased the huge amount of work that they have done in a very short time.

