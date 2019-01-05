Caron Lindsay

WATCH: How Lib Dems are fighting airport injustice

By | Sat 5th January 2019 - 9:57 am

Did you know that a disproportionate number of those stopped and checked at airports were BAME people?

Did you know that if, as a result of those checks, they and their families missed their flight, there was no compensation?

Thanks to the Lib Dem Campaign for Racial Equality, this issue is now being given the attention it deserves.

Watch Dr Mohsin Khan outline the problem and explain what LDCRE has done to try and sort things out.

This was part of LDCRE’s end of year campaign which showcased the huge amount of work that they have done in a very short time.

You can find out more, and join, here.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

One Comment

  Mark Seaman 5th Jan '19 - 11:41am

    This certainly seemed to be the case a few years ago, namely the two years before the Border Agency was split off from HMRC. I saw the stats for stop and searches at airports which clearly showed that black people were more likely to be stopped, but if anything, slightly less likely than average to be found to be carrying something illegal. This had occurred two years running, and I was surprised at the time that senior managers had not addressed the matter. Once the Border Agency was created I did not have such easy access to the data so cannot comment on later years.

