A new framework: Ideology and Values

By | Thu 24th June 2021 - 7:00 pm

A leading Lib Dem politician was kind enough to embrace ideas l advocate to use the existing housing stock to create affordable, social, market tenancies. As for societising the economy using new corporate form, quite correctly he pointed out that social enterprise exists already. Result, disappear into a cosy bunker and write about the politics of society and develop a coherent narrative of market societism, a free-market economy which operates for the common good. As l approach my final chapter l determined to keep my own counsel, until yesterday when l read an article by Daniel Finkelstein questioning the point of our party.

In his article, using at times inflammatory language, he accuses us of being an obstacle to the creation of a coherent alternative to the Conservative Party. I disagree profoundly with this assertion but he identifies a foundational issue, that to be successful a party has to “represent either a distinct ideology or a significant demographic group”.

We are a party of values but eschew ideology, understandably so and for good reasons; as the historian Thomas Bartlett wrote, our forbear party, the Liberal party was conceived in “gentler times”. Our ’gentle’, humane and considerate view of a fair and just society chimes with modern notions of well-being and an instinctive understanding of need and the common good.

The politics of society are those of collective well-being without sacrificing the significance of the individual. This is the ideology suited to our modernity, not driven by power and control.

As individuals, we may not be shareholders, we may not believe the state has all the answers but we are all members of society. This is our demographic, what is called the Centre ground of British politics. Our demographic is identifiable, everyone who values mutual interdependence and asserts collective rights,

In itself this is not enough. We, Lib Dems, have an ideology, whether we recognise it or not, we are societists. In our hearts we know we speak to a powerful constituency; society is our demographic group. However we need a unique and ubiquitous economic system that attaches to that ideology and demographic. We do not all own businesses nor are we all employed by government but we are all collectively the building blocks on which our economy and society is built: consumers, employees, members of families and individuals living as a community.

Conservatism attaches to capitalism through the joint venture, shareholder owned company. What is our triptych? We, as Lib Dems, can attach to society through market societism; an extension of for-profit competition in the free market through companies using the profit they generate for societal purposes rather than returning it to shareholders. In this way we can realistically aim to end food poverty, provide affordable housing or to give one example, encourage enterprise providing consumers with inexpensive insurance against pooled risk. It also enables direct, strategic investment in the economy for our collective benefit through independent trust companies sponsored by government. It touches every aspect of policy, far beyond economics.

This, to answer Danny Finkelstein, is our point! If we do not assert societal rights, of the collective values that unify us as a society and of the individual within it, who will in a way that compels electoral engagement?

* Peter Ellis is a new member and the founder of a not-for-profit organisation, homeswithinhomes.org, proposing the use of existing housing stock to create affordable tenancies.

  • Nigel Hunter 24th Jun '21 - 8:08pm

    Finkelstein is a Conservative peer As a result he is not one of our best friends.Opposition parties always ask the question why we exist for we disturb their cosy world.For them to have lost C&A was a wake up call for them to remove us as a threat to that cosy world.They will do whatever they can to undermine us

