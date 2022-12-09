A plan for electing members to a second Chamber (Senate)

Given that Labour is proposing to replace the House of Lords with an elected 2nd Chamber but, as yet, have no plan at to what form that 2nd Chamber will take. Here is my plan.

1. The election of Senators will be by the Nations and Regions of the UK as used for European Elections.

2. Each Nation or Region will initially elect three times their MEPs in 2019 to the Senate. That is:

East Midlands 15

East of England 21

London 24

NE England 9

NW England 24

SE England 30

SW England 18

West Midlands 21

Scotland 18

Wales 12

Northern Ireland 9

Total 219

These numbers will be reviewed every 10 years by the Boundary Commission and adjusted as needed to match population changes.

3. Members will be elected in thirds except in the initial election with elections every two years. No other election may take place in the same day.

4. In the initial election, 1/3 of those elected will serve 2 years, 1/3 will serve 4 years, 1/3 will serve the full six years.

5. Senators may not have any other paid employment whilst serving in the Senate.

6. The Term of Office will be 6 years and a Senator who has been in office for more than 9 years cannot be re-elected.

7. Election will be by the Single Transferable Vote System.

8. If a Senator dies or resigns between elections, a by-election to fill the vacancy must be held with 40 working days.

9. The Government may appoint Ministers who are not MPs to be Honorary, non-voting, Senators so they can address, be questioned by, and contribute to debates in the Senate.

This would allow the Senate to act as a reforming and advisory body as the House of Lords does currently, be more representative of the population, and allows Senators a degree of independence from the Whips of their political party.

I am sure others will have views, but we must have a plan ready to put forward as Labour don’t.

* Leon Duveen is Chair of Liberal Democrats for Peace in the Middle East, a new group of Lib Dems working to support those trying to a solution to the Palestine/Israel conflict and to providing information about these peacemakers.