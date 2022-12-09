A plan for electing members to a second Chamber (Senate)

Given that Labour is proposing to replace the House of Lords with an elected 2nd Chamber but, as yet, have no plan at to what form that 2nd Chamber will take. Here is my plan.
1. The election of Senators will be by the Nations and Regions of the UK as used for European Elections.
2. Each Nation or Region will initially elect three times their MEPs in 2019 to the Senate. That is:
- East Midlands 15
- East of England 21
- London 24
- NE England 9
- NW England 24
- SE England 30
- SW England 18
- West Midlands 21
- Scotland 18
- Wales 12
- Northern Ireland 9
Total 219
These numbers will be reviewed every 10 years by the Boundary Commission and adjusted as needed to match population changes.
3. Members will be elected in thirds except in the initial election with elections every two years. No other election may take place in the same day.
4. In the initial election, 1/3 of those elected will serve 2 years, 1/3 will serve 4 years, 1/3 will serve the full six years.
5. Senators may not have any other paid employment whilst serving in the Senate.
6. The Term of Office will be 6 years and a Senator who has been in office for more than 9 years cannot be re-elected.
7. Election will be by the Single Transferable Vote System.
8. If a Senator dies or resigns between elections, a by-election to fill the vacancy must be held with 40 working days.
9. The Government may appoint Ministers who are not MPs to be Honorary, non-voting, Senators so they can address, be questioned by, and contribute to debates in the Senate.
This would allow the Senate to act as a reforming and advisory body as the House of Lords does currently, be more representative of the population, and allows Senators a degree of independence from the Whips of their political party.
I am sure others will have views, but we must have a plan ready to put forward as Labour don’t.
* Leon Duveen is Chair of Liberal Democrats for Peace in the Middle East, a new group of Lib Dems working to support those trying to a solution to the Palestine/Israel conflict and to providing information about these peacemakers.
Happy to support most of there ideas in general, but is it really necessary to re-name the institution? What’s wrong with calling it the The House of Lords?
Lib Dems do indeed have a detailed plan for a democratic Senate to contrast with Starmer’s vague promise – and it is very close to Leon’s ideas.
To save time we would simply update the cross-party 2012 Lords Reform Bill, the product of two decades of consensus building, and backed by a record 338 majority of MPs. It was only sabotaged by silly party games played by the Labour leadership with reactionary Tories.
Starmer is now adopting delaying tactics, and trying to divert attention from his failure to endorse electoral reform for the Commons, now backed by his Conference.
Our plan would minimise time wasting by starting from scratch …… with so many other Parliamentary priorities!
This reflects some of the feedback that Yeow Poon and myself received from delegates who took part in a workshop we facilitated at the recent West Midlands Lib Dems Assemble event at Millennium Point, Birmingham on developing strategies for power sharing in the even of NOC following the next GE.
The workshop centred around a Discussion Document we produced – Lib Dem Plan 24, to stimulate discussion ahead of any election in order to agree 6 reforms we would be seeking to gain approval on in any Coalition of the Centre Left. It covered Cleaning up Politics, Modernising the Constitution, Reforming the Economy, Reforming Education, Investing in the Nation’s Health and Wellbeing, and Re-establishing Trade Links with Europe.
Within this framework was included the following: PR as a given, an Elected 2nd Chamber, Wellbeing Budget based around the Marmot Objectives and re-joining EFTA as a first step toward re-joining the EU.
Happy to share this document, you can email me on [email protected]
Hello from Scotland.
This proposal just perputates English domination of the HoC.
So unless it is combined with a need for a supermajority and a majority of the four nation groups voting to change entrenched constitutional provisions it would simply get us back to where we are now: parties elected in England undermining the devolution settlement at will.
I agree with Baroness Hayman when she says that an elected HoL could be problematic and what troubles people is the appointment process:
https://www.channel4.com/news/house-of-lords-election-process-used-and-abused-says-former-lord-speaker
Might there be anything about the financing of candidates’ election activities and any perks and incentives?
Ditto second jobs etc?
For the upper chamber to have less authority than the commons it needs to be elected on an inferior franchise to the commons. Given that FPTP is the worst elector system going, an elected second chamber cannot be sensibly be contemplated without electoral reform and a proportional electoral system for the commons.
Once the commons is elected in multi-member constituencies with weer constituency ties, then I would advocate for a relatively large second chamber, elected by AV that takes on the local constituency role. As this would be a revising chamber and secondary to the proportionally elected chamber, less emphasis could be placed on very strict equalisation of electorates and consequent frequent boundary changes. Instead the chamber would emphasise the constituency link that is said to be the strength of FPTP currently.
This would mean a large second chamber, perhaps 20% smaller than the current commons? Any change should emphasise good decision making and broad representativeness over cost. Bad decisions cost far more that MPs.
Reforming the Lords has been our policy since the 19th century. There isn’t a place for anything short of a mostly elected chamber in the Lib Dems.