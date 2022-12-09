Alan Good

ALDC by-election report: 8th December

By | Fri 9th December 2022 - 5:31 pm

Seven by-elections were held in sub-zero temperatures yesterday, including a double vacancy! Our coverage is up, having stood 6 out of 8 potential candidates.

But what’s got Lib Dems chattering more than the cold is the fantastic result in Landkey ward in North Devon, where newly-elected Victoria Nel takes us into full control of the district council. A smashing success to Victoria and all the team in North Devon for placing another yellow brick in the blue wall!

A double vacancy in Colchester yielded a win each for the Lib Dems and Labour after both Independents handed in their resignations. Many congratulations to Alison Jay for being elected to represent Highwoods, and commiserations to Chantelle Whyborn who was our second candidate.

Over in Medway Council, Ben Rist flew the Lib Dem flag in Peninsula ward, and scored 29 votes – well done for standing Ben!

Up in Dumfries & Galloway, the Conservatives mopped up a win from Labour, winning on 2nd preference ballots. Many thanks to Iain McDonald for standing for the Lib Dems!

Further north in Lincolnshire, it’s an all-out fight between Conservatives and Independents, with one, an Independent hold, and another, a Conservative gain.

A chilly early December eve reminds me of what I’d absolutely love for Christmas… another Lib Dem-controlled council!

Full results below:

Landkey, North Devon DC

Liberal Democrat (Victoria Nel): 374 [42.7%, +8.0%]
Conservative: 237 [27.0%, -13.7%]
Green: 228 [26.0%, +10.8%]
Labour: 36 [4.1%, -3.4%]

Turnout: 25.9%

Liberal Democrat GAIN from Conservative

 

Highwoods (double election), Colchester BC

Labour: 653
Liberal Democrat (Alison Jay): 618
Labour: 503
Conservative: 430
Conservative: 403
Liberal Democrat (Chantelle Whyborn): 366

Liberal Democrat GAIN from Independent

Labour GAIN from Independent 

 

Mid Galloway and Wigtown West, Dumfries & Galloway Council

Conservative: 1787 [53.3%]
SNP: 879 [26.2%]
Labour: 326 [9.7%]
Liberal Democrat (Iain McDonald): 190 [5.7%]
Green: 172 [5.1%]

Conservative GAIN from Labour 

 

Peninsula, Medway Council

Independent: 1038 [46.6%]
Conservative: 371 [16.7%]
Green: 255 [11.5%]
Independent: 230 [10.3%]
Labour: 215 [9.7%]
Independent: 89 [4.0%]
Liberal Democrat (Ben Rist): 29 [1.3%] 

Independent HOLD 

 

Spalding West, Lincolnshire CC 

Independent: 676 [63.2%, -17.5%]
Conservative: 393 [36.8%, +17.5%]

Independent HOLD 

 

Spalding Monks House, South Holland DC

Conservative: 375 [50.8%, +21.8%]
Independent: 363 [49.2%, -8.1%]

Conservative GAIN from Independent

 

* Alan Good is a councillor on Manchester City Council and the Campaigns and Communications Intern working with ALDC.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

2 Comments

  • Tim Rogers 9th Dec '22 - 5:41pm

    Both last week and yesterday saw some good wins. For me the north Devon result is by far the best even though I am a Cornish man. Well done all.

  • Graham Jeffs 9th Dec '22 - 8:11pm

    Were last week’s results reviewed?

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Richard Coe
    Reforming the Lords has been our policy since the 19th century. There isn't a place for anything short of a mostly elected chamber in the Lib Dems....
  • Richard Coe
    For the upper chamber to have less authority than the commons it needs to be elected on an inferior franchise to the commons. Given that FPTP is the worst elec...
  • Steve Trevethan
    Might there be anything about the financing of candidates’ election activities and any perks and incentives? Ditto second jobs etc?...
  • Tim Rogers
    Both last week and yesterday saw some good wins. For me the north Devon result is by far the best even though I am a Cornish man. Well done all....
  • Russell
    I agree with Baroness Hayman when she says that an elected HoL could be problematic and what troubles people is the appointment process: https://www.channel4...