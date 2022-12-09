ALDC by-election report: 8th December

Seven by-elections were held in sub-zero temperatures yesterday, including a double vacancy! Our coverage is up, having stood 6 out of 8 potential candidates.

But what’s got Lib Dems chattering more than the cold is the fantastic result in Landkey ward in North Devon, where newly-elected Victoria Nel takes us into full control of the district council. A smashing success to Victoria and all the team in North Devon for placing another yellow brick in the blue wall!

A double vacancy in Colchester yielded a win each for the Lib Dems and Labour after both Independents handed in their resignations. Many congratulations to Alison Jay for being elected to represent Highwoods, and commiserations to Chantelle Whyborn who was our second candidate.

Over in Medway Council, Ben Rist flew the Lib Dem flag in Peninsula ward, and scored 29 votes – well done for standing Ben!

Up in Dumfries & Galloway, the Conservatives mopped up a win from Labour, winning on 2nd preference ballots. Many thanks to Iain McDonald for standing for the Lib Dems!

Further north in Lincolnshire, it’s an all-out fight between Conservatives and Independents, with one, an Independent hold, and another, a Conservative gain.

A chilly early December eve reminds me of what I’d absolutely love for Christmas… another Lib Dem-controlled council!

Full results below:

Landkey, North Devon DC

Liberal Democrat (Victoria Nel): 374 [42.7%, +8.0%]

Conservative: 237 [27.0%, -13.7%]

Green: 228 [26.0%, +10.8%]

Labour: 36 [4.1%, -3.4%]

Turnout: 25.9%

Liberal Democrat GAIN from Conservative

Highwoods (double election), Colchester BC

Labour: 653

Liberal Democrat (Alison Jay): 618

Labour: 503

Conservative: 430

Conservative: 403

Liberal Democrat (Chantelle Whyborn): 366

Liberal Democrat GAIN from Independent

Labour GAIN from Independent

Mid Galloway and Wigtown West, Dumfries & Galloway Council

Conservative: 1787 [53.3%]

SNP: 879 [26.2%]

Labour: 326 [9.7%]

Liberal Democrat (Iain McDonald): 190 [5.7%]

Green: 172 [5.1%]

Conservative GAIN from Labour

Peninsula, Medway Council

Independent: 1038 [46.6%]

Conservative: 371 [16.7%]

Green: 255 [11.5%]

Independent: 230 [10.3%]

Labour: 215 [9.7%]

Independent: 89 [4.0%]

Liberal Democrat (Ben Rist): 29 [1.3%]

Independent HOLD

Spalding West, Lincolnshire CC

Independent: 676 [63.2%, -17.5%]

Conservative: 393 [36.8%, +17.5%]

Independent HOLD

Spalding Monks House, South Holland DC

Conservative: 375 [50.8%, +21.8%]

Independent: 363 [49.2%, -8.1%]

Conservative GAIN from Independent

* Alan Good is a councillor on Manchester City Council and the Campaigns and Communications Intern working with ALDC.