ALDC by-election report: 8th December

Seven by-elections were held in sub-zero temperatures yesterday, including a double vacancy! Our coverage is up, having stood 6 out of 8 potential candidates.
But what’s got Lib Dems chattering more than the cold is the fantastic result in Landkey ward in North Devon, where newly-elected Victoria Nel takes us into full control of the district council. A smashing success to Victoria and all the team in North Devon for placing another yellow brick in the blue wall!
A double vacancy in Colchester yielded a win each for the Lib Dems and Labour after both Independents handed in their resignations. Many congratulations to Alison Jay for being elected to represent Highwoods, and commiserations to Chantelle Whyborn who was our second candidate.
Over in Medway Council, Ben Rist flew the Lib Dem flag in Peninsula ward, and scored 29 votes – well done for standing Ben!
Up in Dumfries & Galloway, the Conservatives mopped up a win from Labour, winning on 2nd preference ballots. Many thanks to Iain McDonald for standing for the Lib Dems!
Further north in Lincolnshire, it’s an all-out fight between Conservatives and Independents, with one, an Independent hold, and another, a Conservative gain.
A chilly early December eve reminds me of what I’d absolutely love for Christmas… another Lib Dem-controlled council!
Full results below:
Landkey, North Devon DC
Liberal Democrat (Victoria Nel): 374 [42.7%, +8.0%]
Conservative: 237 [27.0%, -13.7%]
Green: 228 [26.0%, +10.8%]
Labour: 36 [4.1%, -3.4%]
Turnout: 25.9%
Liberal Democrat GAIN from Conservative
Highwoods (double election), Colchester BC
Labour: 653
Liberal Democrat (Alison Jay): 618
Labour: 503
Conservative: 430
Conservative: 403
Liberal Democrat (Chantelle Whyborn): 366
Liberal Democrat GAIN from Independent
Labour GAIN from Independent
Mid Galloway and Wigtown West, Dumfries & Galloway Council
Conservative: 1787 [53.3%]
SNP: 879 [26.2%]
Labour: 326 [9.7%]
Liberal Democrat (Iain McDonald): 190 [5.7%]
Green: 172 [5.1%]
Conservative GAIN from Labour
Peninsula, Medway Council
Independent: 1038 [46.6%]
Conservative: 371 [16.7%]
Green: 255 [11.5%]
Independent: 230 [10.3%]
Labour: 215 [9.7%]
Independent: 89 [4.0%]
Liberal Democrat (Ben Rist): 29 [1.3%]
Independent HOLD
Spalding West, Lincolnshire CC
Independent: 676 [63.2%, -17.5%]
Conservative: 393 [36.8%, +17.5%]
Independent HOLD
Spalding Monks House, South Holland DC
Conservative: 375 [50.8%, +21.8%]
Independent: 363 [49.2%, -8.1%]
Conservative GAIN from Independent
* Alan Good is a councillor on Manchester City Council and the Campaigns and Communications Intern working with ALDC.
Both last week and yesterday saw some good wins. For me the north Devon result is by far the best even though I am a Cornish man. Well done all.
Were last week’s results reviewed?