Caron Lindsay

A playlist fit for a new leader

By | Sun 28th July 2019 - 5:40 pm

Those of us watching the announcement of our new leader last Monday were treated to an excellent playlist while we were waiting for the result to be declared.

Listen here and watch Jo’s fantastic acceptance speech.

The long delay, was, I understand, the wifi in the venue not being quite up to the job of giving us the result instantaneously at the touch of a button. But we got there in the end. And we got to listen to some really good tunes while we waited nervously.

At one point, my son actually came through and said “Why are YOU listening to such cool music?” To be fair, I don’t listen to music that often. I’m mostly into podcasts or Radio 4. However, when I do, my son has to endure my random collection of trash and musical theatre.

I asked the clever people in charge of the music to give me the playlist to spare me the embarrassment of having to admit it to you all that I haven’t got a clue what the songs are called and who sang them.

Here it is on Spotify – everything from Justin Timberlake to The Beatles to Katrina and the Waves to Muse. With probably a disproportionate amount of Coldplay but who’s counting?

 

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarRichard Underhill 28th Jul - 5:31pm
    17th Jun '19 - 3:58pm ISBN 0 00 719590 7 The author wrote (page 301) "Death to the middle class" "Applications to be the next...
  • User AvatarMichael BG 28th Jul - 5:16pm
    Martin, The problem was not going into coalition with the Conservatives, it was with the way the coalition agreement was made. Instead of both sides...
  • User AvatarMichael BG 28th Jul - 5:11pm
    TCO, I don’t think it is liberal to force someone to sell their home because they were ill in old age and need care. However,...
  • User AvatarDavid Garlick 28th Jul - 4:40pm
    Any time spent now is, as we all know, worth more than in the actual mad few weeks. If there is no more pressing need...
  • User AvatarMalcolm Todd 28th Jul - 4:33pm
    William Fowler 28th Jul '19 - 2:29pm "Debt servicing going forward is twice what if should be, eating up funds that could be used elsewhere."...
  • User AvatarDavid Evans 28th Jul - 4:23pm
    TCO - Have you ever answered a difficult question or just perpetually avoid the point? I am coming to the sad conclusion you are no...
Sun 28th Jul 2019
14:00
Jane's Summer Garden Party
Thu 1st Aug 2019
19:30
Trafford Lib Dem Pizza & Politics
Sun 4th Aug 2019
09:00
Car Boot Sale
12:00
Longford Action Day with Cllr Julian Newgrosh
Sun 18th Aug 2019
00:00
Village Action Day ð¸