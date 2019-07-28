A playlist fit for a new leader

Those of us watching the announcement of our new leader last Monday were treated to an excellent playlist while we were waiting for the result to be declared.

Listen here and watch Jo’s fantastic acceptance speech.

The long delay, was, I understand, the wifi in the venue not being quite up to the job of giving us the result instantaneously at the touch of a button. But we got there in the end. And we got to listen to some really good tunes while we waited nervously.

At one point, my son actually came through and said “Why are YOU listening to such cool music?” To be fair, I don’t listen to music that often. I’m mostly into podcasts or Radio 4. However, when I do, my son has to endure my random collection of trash and musical theatre.

I asked the clever people in charge of the music to give me the playlist to spare me the embarrassment of having to admit it to you all that I haven’t got a clue what the songs are called and who sang them.

Here it is on Spotify – everything from Justin Timberlake to The Beatles to Katrina and the Waves to Muse. With probably a disproportionate amount of Coldplay but who’s counting?

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings