“A price we cannot allow Ukraine to pay” – Ed Davey calls out the BS from last night’s White House talks

Not going to lie, I don’t often punch the air and squeal during Ed Davey interviews, but he has just been fabulous on BBC Breakfast.

I watched the scenes from the White House last night with a growing sense of anxiety that Trump’s appeasement of Putin was being presented as a good thing and a positive step forward. While it was great to see Zelensky go mob-handed with his European supporters, this did not hide the unfairness and injustice in what was being asked of him and his country: that he should give up vast swathes of territory to an aggressor who had helped himself to it, committing atrocities along the way.

I wanted someone to call out the BS. And along comes Ed on BBC Breakfast and says almost exactly my thoughts.

He said that the idea of Ukraine giving up so much land was “À price we cannot allow Ukraine to pay,” adding “If you appease an aggressor we know from history that this ends in a bad way.”

On the proposed trilateral meeting with Trump and Zelensky, he said:

“it should worry us. They are essentially asking Zelensky to sit down with a war criminal who has invaded Ukraine and continues to kill innocent Ukrainians.”

While he praised Keir Starmer for keeping the European alliance together, he said that now was the time to step up our support for Ukraine, not freeze it:

“We need to be stronger in calling out some of the concessions that Trump has already given and I would like to see the UK saying that we would give more support to Ukraine” suggesting giving them typhoon jets and frozen Russian assets.

The interview then turned to the proscription of Palestine Action. Ed set out the Lib Dem position. He said that Labour had not made the case for proscription and while he acknowledged that there may be some things that the Home Secretary had not said publicly, it was the job of an opposition party to hold them to account.

Palestine Action has committed criminal acts and need to be prosecuted for them. They are a very worrying organisation. What we and many others found troubling was that innocent people exercising their freedom of speech and right to protest in a peaceful way in Parliament Square were arrested en masse.

He set out how we have written to the Independent Reviewer of terrorism legislation to express our concern that there may need to be a change in the law.

Anyone who believes in the traditional British values of freedom of speech and the right to peaceful protest should be very worried and I hope will get behind the Liberal Democrat call.

On this issue, I do think he could have been a bit stronger in calling out the absurdity of pensioners holding placards being bundled into Police vans. Our job as a liberal party is to be very strong in standing up for the right to protest and I feel like it has taken us too long to get to this position.

But, a very good interview from Ed this morning, saying what needed to be said about Ukraine.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings