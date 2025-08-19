We are Centre Think Tank, a non-profit foundation and the UK’s leading centrist, cross-party think tank.

Our model of centrism looks primarily to the Nordic countries, which have successfully combined high-quality public services with strong economies. We support pragmatic, evidence-based policies that encourage moderate, balanced, and constructive changes to improve and reform existing systems. We are also one of the most transparent UK think tanks, releasing all of our funding sources and expenditure.

The core of our work involves facilitating new conversations through events and interviews, generating policy ideas, and publishing papers and articles. We then build consensus, influence public opinion, and collaborate with policymakers to drive real policy change.

Some of the papers we have published include:

“Devolution Revolution“: This paper, supported by Lord Kinnock, examines the current devolution settlement in the UK, highlighting its shortcomings. It proposes a new funding system from Westminster that would expand devolution nationwide, with funds allocated to devolved governments based on their specific needs. The paper also includes polling co-commissioned by Centre Think Tank and Millbank Think Tank through Deltapoll.

“The Australian Model“: commissioned by the Campaign for Dignity in Dying, this paper explores the Australian model for assisted dying. It highlights more than a hundred safeguards in place to protect users, provides an in-depth analysis of the Australian system, and draws on extensive interviews with practitioners who have seen the system firsthand and loved ones who have experienced it firsthand.

“Following the Money.” This paper examines the state of think tank transparency in the UK, based on an assessment of over 100 think tanks. It also draws on polling co-commissioned by Centre Think Tank and Millbank Think Tank through Deltapoll. The paper offers practical recommendations for improving transparency in the sector and making compliance easier for organisations.

We have supporters from all across the political spectrum, too, including:

Lord Kinnock, a Member of the House of Lords, former leader of the Labour Party and leader of the Opposition.

Lord Roberts, Liberal Democrat Member of the House of Lords and former President of the Welsh Liberal Democrats.

Stephen Hammond, former Conservative Member of Parliament.

Suzy Davies, former Conservative Member of the Senedd.

Stephen Lloyd, former Liberal Democrat Member of Parliament.

Julian Huppert, former Liberal Democrat Member of Parliament.

In the words of Lord Taverne ⎼ a Centre supporter, former Director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, and Liberal Democrat Member of the House of Lords ⎼ “I think that Centre Think Tank is where a lot of us should be. After all, Social Democrats and Liberals meet in the Centre, but we also welcome those from other parties. I think it is a very good idea to have a centrist think tank.”

