A rare bright spot in the Brexit nightmare

There have been precious few bright moments since the Brexit nightmare started. In fact, I can’t really remember any that didn’t involve being at an anti Brexit protest with other pro-Europeans.

I seriously didn’t expect the Government to lose tonight. I thought that Tory rebels would express concern but ultimately line up behind Theresa May and David Davis. I felt it was more likely given that May is on the up at the moment. Maybe I was wrong, though. It’s probably easier to rebel on a good day than inflict what may be a fatal act on a government that you support.

I’d got in from work just as the vote was being called and the commentary was all about people thought to be certain Tory rebels now abstaining. My heart sank. But then when the tellers lined up, the opposition side started cheering. A tight vote had gone the right way.

The Government lost by 4 votes. 309 people backed Dominic Grieve’s amendment, 305, including Labour MPs like Kate Hoey and Frank Field, voted with the Government.

My reservation is that there is very little point in Parliament having a meaningful vote if Jeremy Corbyn simply lines up his people to support the Tories in implementing a really unpleasant and painful brexit. Labour did what it was supposed to do tonight, but every time it’s had the chance to do something it says it believes in, like back the single market, its MPs sit on their hands.

Will they do the right thing as the issues kicked so deftly into the long grass have to be confronted and resolved? Who knows? At least they have the chance, I suppose.

And what of the Lib Dem reaction to the Government defeat? Tom Brake used some novel phrase we’ve never heard before about taking back control:

Tonight, Parliament took back control. MPs insisted on a meaningful vote and dismissed Ministers’ eleventh hour attempts to buy off the rebels. This is a momentous day for Parliament and a humiliating defeat for Theresa May. Now that MPs are to have a meaningful vote on the deal, the British people should get one too. The Liberal Democrats will keep fighting to give people the final say with the choice to exit from Brexit.

From a Scottish perspective, Christine Jardine accused Scots Tory MPs of putting pleasing Theresa May before the wishes and the best interests of their own constituents .

None of the Scots Tory MPs voted in favour of the successful amendment. One abstained. Last night all 13 had voted against the Lib Dem amendment on the single market.

Christine accused the Conservatives of ignoring the views expressed by their constituents in the referendum when every Scottish constituency voted to stay in the EU. She added that heir actions are now undermining the future of the United Kingdom which they were elected to protect.

There was clear support in Scotland, in every single constituency, for remaining in the EU and this amendment was an opportunity for them to both respect the outcome of the referendum and also reflect the views of their constituency. When it came to the single market the Scots Tories chose to do Theresa May’s bidding rather than pursue the best deal for all of us. Tonight they were prepared to let parliamentary sovereignty be undermined. Fortunately good sense prevailed. Last week they even chose not to defend devolution against the clause in the withdrawal bill which threatens to undermine it, though they themselves criticised that clause. This Government’s hard Brexit policies which threaten the economy, and confusion over whether Northern Ireland will have a different deal from the rest of the country, play into the hands of those who want to break up the UK. It’s time the Scots Conservative MPs showed more respect for how their constituencies voted on the EU and thought about the best deal for them rather than the good of their party.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings