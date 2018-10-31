Callum Robertson

A sector on its knees, but no one seems to notice

By | Wed 31st October 2018 - 3:35 pm

As a nation we are famous for a good number of things, fish and chips on a Friday, being a nation of dog lovers and a legal system that is the envy of civilised nations worldwide. So, the question is, when we talk about government cuts hurting poorest, why is justice never mentioned?

In the budget on Monday, there were new “efficiency savings” announced for government departments, including a further 300 million cut to the Ministry of Justice but people don’t seem to care that Conservative maladministration has brought an industry to its knees.

We can all find ourselves at the mercy of the English justice system, whether that be as a victim of a crime or being in rent arrears with your landlord and at risk of being evicted yet there is no help available because legal aid has disappeared.

I work in for a Children’s legal charity at the moment and where there used to be enough money to ensure that access to justice was at the heart of our justice system, now people are representing themselves at record rates and the system is jammed full of people who, through no fault of their own, have no legal training and are presenting their cases with admirable resilience but slowing down the court system.
As a party, we have always been proud advocates of a society where no one is enslaved by “poverty, ignorance or conformity”. We have a justice system where people are enslaved because they cannot afford extortionate legal fees and legal aid is unavailable, and our party seems to be silent on this situation.

We seem to talk about Brexit, Brexit and Brexit again without talking about the core issues that led to the vote to leave. These issues like the fact our civil liberties are being eroded, and the rule of law is being undermined.

These problems, along with housing shortages, wage stagnation and social inequality, have led to a situation where people are frankly fed up with the status quo and want something better.

I joined the Liberal Democrats because of our unwavering commitment to civil liberties and justice. Unfortunately, I have yet to see our party shout about policies like scrapping the legal aid cuts.
If our party wishes to stand up for genuine liberal values and “demand better”, we should start by offering a full reversal of legal aid cuts and a strong commitment to justice.

* Callum Robertson is the Chair of Liberal Democrats for Prison Reform

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in News and Op-eds.
Advert

4 Comments

  • William Roy 31st Oct '18 - 3:52pm

    First look at the fees charged by the legal profession – and I think you have your answer as to WHY people feel no concern for them.

  • Martin Land 31st Oct '18 - 4:48pm

    Try as hard as I can and I really can’t feel sorry for lawyers

  • Michael 1 31st Oct '18 - 5:41pm

    The issue is NOT about lawyers. As we discussed (at length!) in the LDV discussion on immigration and asylum – the biggest problem IMHO here is the withdrawal of legal aid and very poor legal representation that is unfortunately meaning that people are being sent back to torture and persecution. And it has meant many charities having to withdraw from representing people.

    And as outlined in the article many people are suffering and not getting justice. Something we should be STRONGLY against as liberals.

    Many lawyers do work for charities, legal centres or do pro-bono work – earning much less than they would otherwise. But the analogy is with people having to do the own surgery – the outcome would be worse! And we don’t expect doctors and surgeons to have to work for nothing – they get a more than an adequate salary from the NHS.

  • Callum Robertson 31st Oct '18 - 6:09pm

    Michael is dead on the money here. It is not and has never been about lawyer money, it’s about making sure that people are able to access the law when they need it.
    At the moment they can’t, it is also a grave misunderstanding that lawyers are all well paid.

    My first legal job (that required a law degree) paid £16,000

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User Avatarnvelope2003 31st Oct - 6:13pm
    While we are about it why not abolish the position of Speaker and have a panel of speakers who preside over the House of Commons...
  • User AvatarCallum Robertson 31st Oct - 6:09pm
    Michael is dead on the money here. It is not and has never been about lawyer money, it’s about making sure that people are able...
  • User Avatarnvelope2003 31st Oct - 6:07pm
    It is time we abolished the post of Leader of the Opposition created in 1937 which may have been fine when there were only two...
  • User AvatarMartin Land 31st Oct - 6:01pm
    @ James Alexander. The Regional Police supported the democratically elected government of Catalonia which won a referendum to declare independence from Spain. That sounds more...
  • User AvatarMichael 1 31st Oct - 5:41pm
    The issue is NOT about lawyers. As we discussed (at length!) in the LDV discussion on immigration and asylum - the biggest problem IMHO here...
  • User AvatarMartin Land 31st Oct - 4:48pm
    Try as hard as I can and I really can't feel sorry for lawyers