A sector on its knees, but no one seems to notice

As a nation we are famous for a good number of things, fish and chips on a Friday, being a nation of dog lovers and a legal system that is the envy of civilised nations worldwide. So, the question is, when we talk about government cuts hurting poorest, why is justice never mentioned?

In the budget on Monday, there were new “efficiency savings” announced for government departments, including a further 300 million cut to the Ministry of Justice but people don’t seem to care that Conservative maladministration has brought an industry to its knees.

We can all find ourselves at the mercy of the English justice system, whether that be as a victim of a crime or being in rent arrears with your landlord and at risk of being evicted yet there is no help available because legal aid has disappeared.

I work in for a Children’s legal charity at the moment and where there used to be enough money to ensure that access to justice was at the heart of our justice system, now people are representing themselves at record rates and the system is jammed full of people who, through no fault of their own, have no legal training and are presenting their cases with admirable resilience but slowing down the court system.

As a party, we have always been proud advocates of a society where no one is enslaved by “poverty, ignorance or conformity”. We have a justice system where people are enslaved because they cannot afford extortionate legal fees and legal aid is unavailable, and our party seems to be silent on this situation.

We seem to talk about Brexit, Brexit and Brexit again without talking about the core issues that led to the vote to leave. These issues like the fact our civil liberties are being eroded, and the rule of law is being undermined.

These problems, along with housing shortages, wage stagnation and social inequality, have led to a situation where people are frankly fed up with the status quo and want something better.

I joined the Liberal Democrats because of our unwavering commitment to civil liberties and justice. Unfortunately, I have yet to see our party shout about policies like scrapping the legal aid cuts.

If our party wishes to stand up for genuine liberal values and “demand better”, we should start by offering a full reversal of legal aid cuts and a strong commitment to justice.

* Callum Robertson is the Chair of Liberal Democrats for Prison Reform