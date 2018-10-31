It’s Pumpkin Time….

No Hallowe’en could ever be complete without an Alex Cole-Hamilton pumpkin.
The only #pumpkin I managed to carve to ‘hall of fame standard’ this year. #HappyHalloween from Vladimir Pumptin: #pumpkincarving #Halloween pic.twitter.com/B9GhYWZcOO
— Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP (@agcolehamilton) October 31, 2018
And he let us into some of the secrets of production:
Pre production: pic.twitter.com/5GZBRpf5OG
— Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP (@agcolehamilton) October 31, 2018
Former Scottish Party Manager Linda Wilson came up with Death Star Pumpkin
The one outside my house, made by my husband, is a bit more traditional:
And from Jenni Lang in Edinburgh, we give you Hermione Grainger:
Send us photos of your Lib Dem pumpkins to [email protected] and we’ll update this post.
Happy Hallowe’en!
