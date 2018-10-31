It’s Pumpkin Time….

No Hallowe’en could ever be complete without an Alex Cole-Hamilton pumpkin.

And he let us into some of the secrets of production:

Former Scottish Party Manager Linda Wilson came up with Death Star Pumpkin





The one outside my house, made by my husband, is a bit more traditional:

And from Jenni Lang in Edinburgh, we give you Hermione Grainger:

Send us photos of your Lib Dem pumpkins to [email protected] and we’ll update this post.

Happy Hallowe’en!

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings