A supporters’ scheme: an alternative plan

Liberal parties have a long history of enabling people. We invented Parish Councils, we are Britain’s only independent mutualist co-operative party, and we champion devolution of power. Vince Cable proposes change that is very liberal, very enabling and poses little change to the way that our party works. Indeed, most of what he proposes already exists and all he asks is that we give it structure.

This party has supporters’ clubs promoting policy, we call them Associated Organisations (AO’s). They range from the association of Liberal Democrat Trades Unionists. and the Green Liberal Democrats through to the Liberal Democrat Friends of Israel and the Liberal Democrats Friends of Palestine. You don’t have to be a party member to join them, and yet they create policy and take it to the conference floor where fully subscribed party members vote to make them party policy.

We also have informal local supporters’ clubs that help deliver leaflets and participate with our local parties and Liberal Clubs, where you do not have to be a party member to join but which contribute to the life and politics and funding of the party to a substantial degree. We are grateful to them all for their help and support all year round and involving them in a formal AO for supporters is not so radical an idea; we should have done it years ago and It doesn’t even require a constitutional change, just a new constitution for the AO.

Then there is the question of whether the Leader of the Party should have to be an MP. In the Liberal Democrats the equivalent of the Leaders of the Green Party and the SNP is the President, and any member can stand for that post; indeed, three past presidents of the Party were not in Westminster when they were elected to the role.

What is wrong in extending the electorate for the Party President to members of the Green Lib Dems, ALDTU, or Liberal Democrats for Seekers of Sanctuary. They may not be full party members, but they participate fully in the life of the party. Come to that, why shouldn’t local supporters who stuff envelopes and deliver leaflets have a say in who is our President?

So, Vince, set up your new AO called ‘Liberal Democrats Registered Supporters’ and table an amendment to our constitution that enables registered members of our AO’s to:

Vote in the election for the President of the Party; Join our Specified Associated Organisations

It will require moving substantial funding from campaigns to update our record systems, and LDHQ increasing its support to AO’s and SAO’s but it will be money well spent.

* Chair of Manchester Gorton Liberal Democrats, a member of the NW Regional Executive and the English Council and Vice President of LGBT+ Liberal Democrats