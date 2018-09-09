Caron Lindsay

A must read: The Honourable Ladies Volume 1

By | Sun 9th September 2018 - 12:00 pm

I have a new incentive for rewarding myself for completing tasks. An item on my to-do list gets done and I get to read another entry in a wonderful new book edited by Iain Dale and Jacqui Smith which tells us about every woman MP from 1918-1996. It’s a real treasure trove which covers the battles women have fought over the past century for equal pay, against discrimination, for childcare, for rights in the workplace – for things even as fundamental as the right to continue working after marriage or to have your own bank account.

The Honourable Ladies’ profiles are written by women MPs and commentators with a few Liberal Democrats involved. Baroness Liz Barker wrote about Vera Terrington, who was Liberal MP for Wycombe from 1922-24, championing housing, women’s rights and animal welfare.

Jo Swinson wrote about an earlier young MP for East Dunbartonshire, Margaret Ewing, who went on to represent Moray. Her generous portrait makes you want to find out more.

In her profile of Megan Lloyd-George, Kirsty Williams tells about the radical Liberal who felt that the party left her and who joined Labour, about her independent spirit and the solidarity she found with other women – mirroring cross-party solidarity between women across politics that we find today.

Other Lib Dem contributors include Caroline Pidgeon, Lynne Featherstone, Olly Grender, Julia Goldsworthy, Kirsty Williams, Susan Kramer and Alison Suttie.

A further volume, covering the women elected from 1996-present will be coming out at the end of this month. It makes you think that such a high proportion of women have only been elected in the last 20 years and that every woman every elected to Parliament can be covered in 1350 pages. Imagine how many volumes a similar exercise for men would require.

These books are pretty essential reading for anyone interested in politics and equality. I particularly liked this volume simply to read new accounts of people who were my political heroes when I first started to get interested. I’ll never forget how good it was to see a young pregnant Harriet Harman elected in 1982, how Shirley Williams inspired me to think the impossible and remembering the brilliant Ryedale by-election success of Elizabeth Shields for us back in 1986. Elizabeth, at 90, is still a councillor in Rydelale.

I think it’s one of those books that you have to have in hardback rather than on your e-reader, too. It’s a delight to thumb through and randomly pick someone to read about.

And, yes, writing this post is an item crossed off my to-do list so I’m going to dip into it again.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarSteve Trevethan 9th Sep - 11:31am
    Well done HB!!! Perhaps local community value, especially visible value, is a foundation of party purpose and party integrity. Might HQ make a note of...
  • User AvatarMick Taylor 9th Sep - 11:19am
    @Michael1. It isn't proposed that only members should decide policy. Indeed it is suggested that all supporters should be involved. It is also proposed that...
  • User AvatarCaron Lindsay 9th Sep - 11:09am
    I don't know about badges, but there are certainly Liberal not Moderate t-shirts. https://twitter.com/miss_s_b/status/1038094042154729475
  • User AvatarTom Harney 9th Sep - 10:35am
    We all look at the world from our own perspective. Mine is that I joined the Liberal Party in 1959. We lived in a different...
  • User AvatarNigel Jones 9th Sep - 10:25am
    @Jayne Mansfield "I want change, but I do not see how your party is up to delivering it." We Liberal Democrats are in a weak...
  • User Avatarnigel hunter 9th Sep - 10:24am
    Where the residents came to the meeting for support, these are the 'associate members' that we need.Equally if one of these supporters need help in...