A wander around the opinion polls

Lib Dems are still waiting for a bounce in the opinion polls. So far this year, we’ve had Westminster voting intentions at 6, 7 and 9%.
However, there are some very interesting things coming out of current polling generally.
Scotland
There was a very interesting YouGov Scottish poll this week which showed that we are not just hanging in there, but making progress as the SNP and Labour slip since the last poll in October Lib Dems show a slight rise in voting intention for Westminster and Holyrood constituency and regional votes. The Tories are holding their own at Westminster, despite a deeply unpopular (floating at around -50 across the two polls) leader. Ruth Davidson is Scotland’s most popular leader with an approval rating of +15, yet her party has lost ground since the Holyrood elections. While they have gained slightly in this poll to the mid twenties, they achieved 31% two years ago. Perhaps that’s because people see Scottish Conservative MPs troop meekly into the voting lobbies behind Theresa May rather than stand up for Scotland’s interests, particularly with regard to the devolution aspects of the EU Withdrawal Bill.
Jeremy Corbyn is a massive loser in this recent poll. He was +20 in October and now he’s -3. Perhaps his Brexit stance is not going down so well in a country that predominantly voted to Remain.
Scotland is neutral on its first minister who continues with a neutral approval rating. It’s only a couple of years since she was given a rock star welcome everywhere she went.
Scottish Lib Dems are getting some attention in the media on housing, health, justice and our stance on Brexit. There is still a lot of work to be done and this first non-election year since 2013 provides a good opportunity for the party to develop a longer term strategy. Willie Rennie held a strategy day with key party stakeholders in November which was described by an observer from south of the border as one of the most constructive party events they had ever seen.
Referenda
Depending on the question you ask, you can get very different results.
On a simple question about whether Scotland should be an independent country, the YouGov poll cited above has 37% in favour (down 2 from October) and 50% against. Those were roughly the levels we were seeing from about 2008-2013 before the referendum campaign and the failure of the dire Better Together campaign to put the issue beyond doubt.
If you ask people whether there should be a referendum on independence in the next 5 years, 36% say yes, 54% say no. Those in favour stay constant but the number opposed falls to 51% after the conclusion of Brexit negotiations but before we leave and to 47% after we leave the EU.
Similarly, you get different results if you ask about another referendum on Brexit. Lord Ashcroft discovered that the number opposed goes down if you give a scenario which includes a choice on the deal.
And no majority for a second EU referendum – however you ask the question: pic.twitter.com/Dm5ptnk8dJ
— Lord Ashcroft (@LordAshcroft) January 17, 2018
Maybe no majority but still around 40% in support which is way ahead of where it was last year. Last March YouGov found only 21% in support.
Comedy
Our feelings about tv programmes can give an insight into our politics. I’d rather listen to nails on a blackboard while being made to eat cauliflower cheese (food of he devil, in my opinion) than watch an episode of Mrs Brown’s Boys. Brexit voting, Tory inclined family members love it. That pattern is replicated in a YouGov poll with Leave voters being far more likely to like the programme and Liberal Democrat voters in last year’s general election being more likely to dislike it by a factor of 2:1.
What little I have seen of Mrs Brown’s Boys reminds me of the worst of sitcoms from the 1970s that I grew up with. I don’t think it has ever made me laugh. But then the people who love it wouldn’t find the satirical comedy that I like funny either.
Is there a message in this for us? I tend to think that we sometimes fudge stuff to try to appeal to a wider range of people. There is an argument that we need to concentrate on being ourselves, throwing a way the nuance and just saying what we think. Our message on Brexit has been getting more firmly opposed but do we need to be even more explicit about the need to stop it? What I’m saying is that we need to let go the people who are never going to vote for us and concentrate on those who will.
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings
I fervently disagree with you – in the matter of cauliflower cheese. Apart from that* I think your point about comedy and messaging is almost certainly right.
*and an understandable but slightly desperate outbreak of rose-tinted glasses on opinion polls showing a rise from 5 to 6 or 7 per cent!
My guilty secret is that I actually enjoy Mrs Brown’s Boys in small doses, and I have great admiration for the professionalism of Brendan O’Carroll and his team. There, I said it!
“Those who will” are clearly Labour voters. Empty chairing the “handmaiden of Brexit” could be the snowball that starts the avalanche. 48 brave Labour MP’s stood up to the Labour whip just this week – many of whom may also be fearful of deselection by the far-left Labour NEC. If just one of those MPs (or the 172 who voted against Corbyn in the 2016 leadership contest) could be enticed to abandon the co-conspirators that too could start an avalanche where it is needed – within the House of Commons! If a group of Labour MPs wished to start a new party then we should make it clear that we will work with them on EU policy and have by-election/election pacts to not contest a sitting constituency. Time is running out – I fear only something as dramatic as a Labour MP quitting that party due to Corbyn’s Breit stance will gain the traction we need.
I can’t stand Mrs. Brown’s Boys (prefer Dad’s Army, Porridge and the Good Life), but as a war baby born in the 1940’s I just love cauliflower cheese with the caulis grown in my own garden. – talking of which- I notice Caron omits on the basis of the quoted polls that the Greens at Holyrood would go up from six to ten MSP’s, whilst the Lib Dems would be up by one to six. Progress, yes, but full disclosure is a basic principle of liberalism, n’est ce pas ?
As for Ashcroft, (Farage’s pal), I do wish now that he’s finally admitted to being a non-dom he would kindly leave the stage instead of using his accumulated wealth to buy up V.C. medasl and interfere in British politics.
You seem to have avoided mentioning the elephant in the room….why, given the current state of politics, there seems to be no serious prospect of recovery/revival whatsoever. It seems to me that the current approach, which is “continuity Farron” as far as I can see, isn’t making any difference to the general level of public support, which has barely moved since early in the coalition years.
Perhaps we should play the long game, keep on as we are and let people see us proved right on Brexit, but that’s a risky strategy. Taking a new, more radical approach, might make a difference, such as completely removing inheritance tax below £1m per person, abolishing stamp duty and cutting income tax in half for those earning less than £100k.
Rob Parker 19th Jan ’18 – 2:22pm
If I may simplify: “Taking a new, more radical approach, might make a difference, such as [becoming the Conservative Party].”
Well, yes, it might make a difference…
“Perhaps we should play the long game, keep on as we are and let people see us proved right on Brexit, but that’s a risky strategy. Taking a new, more radical approach, might make a difference, such as completely removing inheritance tax below £1m per person, abolishing stamp duty and cutting income tax in half for those earning less than £100k.”
There are a lot of contributors to this site who want punitive wealth taxes on the mildly well off so I take it that would replace the inheritance tax free ride and huge loss of income tax revenue… no, if you really want radical tax reform merge income tax and nat insurance into one tax with much fairer bands (benefits and pensions then based on residence), phase out council tax and replace business tax/employer NI with a turnover tax (in each instance getting more tax out of the system to spend on NHS etc) and once that unholy mess is sorted out replace benefits/tax credit/child allowance/personal tax allowance with a citizen’s income. The phasing out of council tax being the one that will get the public interest. A 5-10 percent levy on all inherited money plus 10-20 percent on trusts/companies set up to avoid IH should add to the coffers, designated for house building.
The Tories advantage in Scotland are that they are the only right wing party whilst you have three shades of left opposing them so the LibDems major contribution may be to splitting the vote and letting the Conservatives in by default.
tax inherited money as income, probably spread over 10 years. It’s not a tax on the estate, it’s a tax on the recipient.
replace council tax with LVT, we’ve been in favour of that for ages.
Caron, lots of people who normally voted for us will not do so currently precisely because of our Brexit stance. Meanwhile that same stance has not won over lots of new voters. Time to move on instead of obsessing about refighting an already lost battle.
“we need to let go the people who are never going to vote for us and concentrate on those who will.”
*applause and whistling*
If we could stop actively putting them off, that would be a massive start.
Paul Holmes:
As one who is often prone to complain that the Party has been eviscerated, it is very odd that you appear to advocate that it really be eviscerated. What you propose is out of step with over 95% of the membership and ignores the obvious likelihood that barring a miracle, Brexit is set to dominate UK politics for decades.
By all means suggest a non-Brexit campaign that will grab the attention of the commentariat and the public. Write an article, try to set the ball rolling.; I am sure this site would be prepared to give it an airing for you What do you have in mind?
I agree with Paul Holmes regarding obsessing on Brexit. Oh, and I love Mrs Brown’s Boys, one step on from the ‘Carry On’ films in its (sometime surreal) schoolboy humour. Sorry.