Who we are…

Thu 4th January 2018 - 3:15 pm

An academic study produced by the Mile End Institute, Queen Mary University of London, has appeared today that reveals the character of the main political parties.

Unsurprisingly we are overwhelmingly, up to 96%, anti-Brexit, in favour of the Single Market and Customs Union, and would strongly support a referendum on the outcome of negotiations.  Significantly, Labour’s membership are not far behind us on Brexit, indicating a disjunction with the Labour leadership that is likely to prove contentious, if Labour continue to tergiversate over Brexit.

By contrast the Tory membership not only favour Brexit, but favour an extreme Brexit, out of the Single Market and Customs Union, very much cut off from the EU.  It will be difficult to reconcile these views with the agreed accommodation over the Northern Ireland border in phase 1 of the Brexit negotiation.

As a white middle class older man, I am typical of the membership of all parties.  Our average age is 52, Labour, despite perceptions of Corbyn’s appeal is not much different at 53 and the Conservatives are not as aged as often presumed at 57.  Only 37% of our membership are female; only the Tories are more imbalanced at 29%.  Labour are the most balanced with male membership at 54%. (Guardian)

SNP were most similar to us, though significantly more authoritarian, with more backing for retributional punishment.  However, it is the Tory membership who stand out as authoritarian and regressive on social issues, with 54% in favour of capital punishment; on same sex marriage only 42% of Conservative members could give even moderate support, less than half the support of the membership of other parties. (Independent)

Professor Bale is quoted as concluding:

Time has moved on and the country has become more socially liberal in all sorts of ways, but many Tory members continue to stick to their guns – especially on gay marriage and capital punishment.

And not only do they want us to leave the EU, the majority favours a hard rather than a soft Brexit.

Britain’s party members are the lifeblood and the footsoldiers of our democracy. But that doesn’t necessarily mean they look like or think like their parties’ voters – or, indeed, look or think like each other. The Tory grassroots in particular are something of a breed apart from their Labour, Lib Dem and SNP counterparts.

Martin Bennett first campaigned in Cheltenham in 1974, was the Bermondsey Party press officer from 1981-3 but is presently resident in Luxembourg. He is Acting Chair of Liberal Democrats Luxembourg.

2 Comments

  • Stephen 4th Jan '18 - 3:42pm

    What does the light / dark bit of the bar charts represent?

    I assume that the dark bit is raw, and the light bit is excluding don’t knows?

