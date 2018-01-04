The January Blues: Loneliness

After the hype of Christmas and New Year’s there comes the annual collective let-down. Absolutely normal after super-charged activity and lots of parties, but what about those who have loneliness as a constant companion?

Before I pontificate, I should declare I enjoy self-imposed loneliness. I am a pianist, and some of my happiest days are when I see no-one at all. Difficult to explain to a non-musician. There was a recent Christmas where I left the family with the in-laws, and came home to my studio for 8 days of uninterrupted work. I spoke to no one, met up with no-one, let everyone think I was still away, and had blissful time to work at the piano.

But the loneliness experienced by many is not that of choice. It is imposed by society. For those who are alone, yet desperate for contact with others, the effects on physical and mental health can be severe.

Social isolation was one of the galvanising reasons I have spent much time since being elected as a County Councillor getting rural buses back on the agenda. Having knocked on doors during last May’s campaign, and heard many distressing stories of loneliness and social isolation, I became convinced that good rural buses are not a luxury but a necessity.

Society needs to be connected. All policy needs to recognise the inter-relationship between us all. At a recent meeting on local buses, an advocate made the worthy point that it was seeing other people every day, having those little conversations whilst waiting for the bus or travelling on the journey, which creates community.

The excellent article yesterday in the Guardian highlights the broader issues around social isolation, and I commend it to you. I would posit that the damage caused by social isolation creates untold costs in mental and physical health care. Connecting communities and valuing people in ways which includes everyone builds a stronger, happier and healthier society.

Loneliness is a huge problem, but much of the solution lies in small, local solutions. To give one example, one of my villages came together to buy an old chapel which is now called The Hub. It is a space for coffee mornings, clubs, exercise classes and toddler groups. The Hub has combatted loneliness on many different levels.

We need solutions at a policy level, at a local level, and at a party level. We must remember that local parties bring people of like minds together to work together on local solutions for local problems. Local party socials and action days are events which can involve everyone, can combat loneliness, and bring people together to work towards social change.

So bring on 2018, may it be a year which we build an inclusive society and decrease social isolation.

* Kirsten Johnson is an Oxfordshire County Councillor and Day Editor for Lib Dem Voice. She stood as the Parliamentary Candidate for Oxford East in the 2017 General Election.