Lib Dem Jobwatch: ALDC Fundraising & Sponsorship Officer

The Association of Liberal Democrat Councillors and Campaigners is this party’s foremost authority on local campaigning. They know how to win council seats and run councils like nobody else. A chance to work for them is a real opportunity.

ALDC, the Association of Liberal Democrat Councillors and Campaigners, is looking for an enthusiastic new team member in this newly created role of Fundraising and Sponsorship Officer.

You will have the experience and enthusiasm to help us grow our income from various sources, with the biggest potential in major donor and membership fundraising. You will have some experience in fundraising or income generation. You will be a ‘people person’ who can help build relationships with potential donors and sponsors.

Fundraising and Sponsorship Officer for ALDC

Full-time, Manchester

SO1-SO2 (£25,951 to £30,153)

More information in the Application Pack here.