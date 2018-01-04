Introducing Liberal Democrats for Prison Reform

Prisoners get a bad rap. They get pushed around by politicians because it is politically popular to beat them with a rolled-up copy of the daily.
Just because this happens doesn’t mean it is okay. In fact, it is a fundamental abdication of our moral duty not to stand up for the human rights of our fellow human beings.
As such I been conducting some informal polling within the Young Liberals and by a landslide of 92% in favour, 8% opposing, they backed prisoner voting. Further questioning of the group indicated a 96% approval for the establishment of Prisoner-Prison councils. Campaigning for such reforms would be a great step forward for the Liberal Democrats and a great step forward for our nation.
Along with several other party members we have launched the new group “Liberal Democrats for Prison Reform”. Over the coming months we intend to launch a range of policy ideas and speak to prisoner advocacy groups to establish a range of liberally minded reforms to help cut reoffending rates and help the prison population become beneficial members of society upon their release.
If you wish to get updates from us please follow us on Twitter @LD4PrisonReform or contact our me on [email protected]@outlook.com.
* Callum Robertson is Youth Officer on his local executive and Chair of Liberal Democrats for Prison Reform.
As a longstanding member of The Howard League, I applaud this development
Good for you Callum. What is interesting too is how the stigma of prison can be passed down. As a parliamentary candidate I found that people were fine if I talked about prison reform in the abstract but were visibly shocked if I said I was the daughter of a prisoner!
Is there a Liberal Democrats for victims of crime, doubt it.
Until then, no, no, no.
Good. As part of a charity for homeless people my husband also ran a house for ex prisoners where they received support to link into services available to them and to avoid recidivism. Obviously there is the link between mental health problems and the prison population too. A lot of campaigning work to be done. Good luck!
This is admirable if you start with the view all who are guilty of any crime should be in prison.
If as we think, you see that only those more serious offenders ought to be in jail with community sentences for low level offenders who have not committed violent or other awful acts, those in a more sensible prison regime, should not need advocates, but punishment, and work and making up in effort and service, to the victim.
John Stuart Mill favoured the death penalty, for murder at a time many guilty of other less serious offences were given capital punishment as well.
A loss of liberty , today, rather than this ultimate punishment , means , however, unless those who love liberty for the decent or desperate, punish those who do hideous and unjustifiable harm, to the vulnerable ,are punished severely, with loss of liberty, we have no moral or Liberal or democratic basis for our justice at all, but a system, as now, that rewards those who step on the less powerful, whether economy as the terrain, or criminality.
A good initiative young Callum – but I suggest you also liaise with the Howard League for Penal Reform.
The Howard League | Home https://howardleague.org/ The Howard League for Penal Reform – Less crime, safer communities, fewer people in prison.
You may also find the Scottish Government’s work on Restorative Justice of interest – something Lord Jeremy Purvis was trying to pursue when he was a Lib Dem MSP..
Restorative Justice Processes – Restorative Justice Scotland
http://www.restorativejusticescotland.org.uk/html/restorative_justice_processes.html
For very informed advice on the subject might I suggest you consult with The Prison Governors Association.
We also should bear in mind that not all prisoners are actually guilty. Once convicted on what can be very questionable evidence it is extremely difficult to get a guilty verdict overturned. The rate of referral to the Court of Appeal from the Criminal Cases Review Commission is now less than 1%.
This is one shocking example of what passes for Forensic evidence in our legal system and which can have devastating consequences for an innocent individual.
https://matthewhamlenisinnocent.wordpress.com/concise-statement-of-innocence/
J.S. Mill’s views on the death penalty indicate that he is not infallible and he does not necessarily provide an automatic blue print for modern Liberalism in 2018. Mill was a man of his time. I heard plenty of Tories mouthing what he said during the abolition debates in the 1960’s.
I much prefer Dickens’ more generous approach. His dissection of Gradgrind’s utilitarianism in ‘Hard Times’ is compelling.