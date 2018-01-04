Callum Robertson

Introducing Liberal Democrats for Prison Reform

By | Thu 4th January 2018 - 8:37 am

Prisoners get a bad rap. They get pushed around by politicians because it is politically popular to beat them with a rolled-up copy of the daily.

Just because this happens doesn’t mean it is okay. In fact, it is a fundamental abdication of our moral duty not to stand up for the human rights of our fellow human beings.

As such I been conducting some informal polling within the Young Liberals and by a landslide of 92% in favour, 8% opposing, they backed prisoner voting. Further questioning of the group indicated a 96% approval for the establishment of Prisoner-Prison councils. Campaigning for such reforms would be a great step forward for the Liberal Democrats and a great step forward for our nation.

Along with several other party members we have launched the new group “Liberal Democrats for Prison Reform”. Over the coming months we intend to launch a range of policy ideas and speak to prisoner advocacy groups to establish a range of liberally minded reforms to help cut reoffending rates and help the prison population become beneficial members of society upon their release.

If you wish to get updates from us please follow us on Twitter @LD4PrisonReform or contact our me on [email protected]@outlook.com.

* Callum Robertson is Youth Officer on his local executive and Chair of Liberal Democrats for Prison Reform.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

9 Comments

  • Jennie 4th Jan '18 - 10:27am

    As a longstanding member of The Howard League, I applaud this development

  • Ruth Bright 4th Jan '18 - 11:17am

    Good for you Callum. What is interesting too is how the stigma of prison can be passed down. As a parliamentary candidate I found that people were fine if I talked about prison reform in the abstract but were visibly shocked if I said I was the daughter of a prisoner!

  • Lorenzo Cherin 4th Jan '18 - 12:33pm

    Is there a Liberal Democrats for victims of crime, doubt it.

    Until then, no, no, no.

  • Sue Sutherland 4th Jan '18 - 1:01pm

    Good. As part of a charity for homeless people my husband also ran a house for ex prisoners where they received support to link into services available to them and to avoid recidivism. Obviously there is the link between mental health problems and the prison population too. A lot of campaigning work to be done. Good luck!

  • Lorenzo Cherin 4th Jan '18 - 1:42pm

    This is admirable if you start with the view all who are guilty of any crime should be in prison.

    If as we think, you see that only those more serious offenders ought to be in jail with community sentences for low level offenders who have not committed violent or other awful acts, those in a more sensible prison regime, should not need advocates, but punishment, and work and making up in effort and service, to the victim.

    John Stuart Mill favoured the death penalty, for murder at a time many guilty of other less serious offences were given capital punishment as well.

    A loss of liberty , today, rather than this ultimate punishment , means , however, unless those who love liberty for the decent or desperate, punish those who do hideous and unjustifiable harm, to the vulnerable ,are punished severely, with loss of liberty, we have no moral or Liberal or democratic basis for our justice at all, but a system, as now, that rewards those who step on the less powerful, whether economy as the terrain, or criminality.

  • David Raw 4th Jan '18 - 1:48pm

    A good initiative young Callum – but I suggest you also liaise with the Howard League for Penal Reform.

    The Howard League | Home https://howardleague.org/ The Howard League for Penal Reform – Less crime, safer communities, fewer people in prison.

    You may also find the Scottish Government’s work on Restorative Justice of interest – something Lord Jeremy Purvis was trying to pursue when he was a Lib Dem MSP..

    Restorative Justice Processes – Restorative Justice Scotland
    http://www.restorativejusticescotland.org.uk/html/restorative_justice_processes.html

  • theakes 4th Jan '18 - 1:52pm

    For very informed advice on the subject might I suggest you consult with The Prison Governors Association.

  • Peter Martin 4th Jan '18 - 2:29pm

    We also should bear in mind that not all prisoners are actually guilty. Once convicted on what can be very questionable evidence it is extremely difficult to get a guilty verdict overturned. The rate of referral to the Court of Appeal from the Criminal Cases Review Commission is now less than 1%.

    This is one shocking example of what passes for Forensic evidence in our legal system and which can have devastating consequences for an innocent individual.

    https://matthewhamlenisinnocent.wordpress.com/concise-statement-of-innocence/

  • David Raw 4th Jan '18 - 3:29pm

    J.S. Mill’s views on the death penalty indicate that he is not infallible and he does not necessarily provide an automatic blue print for modern Liberalism in 2018. Mill was a man of his time. I heard plenty of Tories mouthing what he said during the abolition debates in the 1960’s.

    I much prefer Dickens’ more generous approach. His dissection of Gradgrind’s utilitarianism in ‘Hard Times’ is compelling.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User Avatarpaul holmes 4th Jan - 4:27pm
    @theakes But what trick do you think Corbyn is missing? If he reverses his personal lifelong antipathy to the EU and follows the views of...
  • User AvatarMartin 4th Jan - 4:23pm
    Stephen: Light and dark are the difference between agree and strongly agree. It is clearer to see if you click on the image.
  • User AvatarMark Valladares 4th Jan - 4:23pm
    @ Tony, I hasten to politely disagree with you. You can argue opposing views with courtesy and mutual respect, and whilst the outside world might...
  • User Avatarpaul holmes 4th Jan - 4:10pm
    I thought that Blair floundered badly in his interview on the Today programme this morning. He had little convincing to say when pressed on the...
  • User AvatarLaurence Cox 4th Jan - 3:45pm
    @Michael BG I don't think that you can stop tax avoidance that easily. For example the current tax rates on Capital Gains Tax are much...
  • User AvatarStephen 4th Jan - 3:42pm
    What does the light / dark bit of the bar charts represent? I assume that the dark bit is raw, and the light bit is...