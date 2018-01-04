Introducing Liberal Democrats for Prison Reform

Prisoners get a bad rap. They get pushed around by politicians because it is politically popular to beat them with a rolled-up copy of the daily.

Just because this happens doesn’t mean it is okay. In fact, it is a fundamental abdication of our moral duty not to stand up for the human rights of our fellow human beings.

As such I been conducting some informal polling within the Young Liberals and by a landslide of 92% in favour, 8% opposing, they backed prisoner voting. Further questioning of the group indicated a 96% approval for the establishment of Prisoner-Prison councils. Campaigning for such reforms would be a great step forward for the Liberal Democrats and a great step forward for our nation.

Along with several other party members we have launched the new group “Liberal Democrats for Prison Reform”. Over the coming months we intend to launch a range of policy ideas and speak to prisoner advocacy groups to establish a range of liberally minded reforms to help cut reoffending rates and help the prison population become beneficial members of society upon their release.

If you wish to get updates from us please follow us on Twitter @LD4PrisonReform or contact our me on [email protected]@outlook.com.

* Callum Robertson is Youth Officer on his local executive and Chair of Liberal Democrats for Prison Reform.