Katharine Pindar

A Happy New Year For Liberal Democrats?

By | Fri 5th January 2018 - 2:55 pm

To begin at the beginning, at least 2017 is over! It wasn’t a great year for us. Our 24-month climb back to prosperity since May 2015, buoyed by thousands of new members and encouraging Council election results, was paused at the June General Election. The two big parties in their nose-to-nose confrontation swept up more than 80% of the vote, leaving us with less than double figures, though now a dozen good MPs.

It seemed our progress was no more. We lost an inspiring leader in Tim Farron, though gained one of great experience and knowledge in Vince Cable. (It felt a bit like living in the old Rose and Crown joke routine. “They’re closing down the Rose and Crown. Boo! And building a new one. Hurrah!” But yet too serious to joke about just then.) Besides, our commitment to a referendum on the negotiated deal was continually queried, even within the party, though it was reaffirmed at the September Conference. According to the national opinion polls, the Leave voters weren’t coming over in droves to Remain, and our share of voting intentions stayed at around 7%.

All in all, we couldn’t rejoice too much that the quasi-presidential campaign of Theresa May and the Tories’ ill-conceived manifesto failed, so that a hung Parliament unexoectedly emerged. It still meant that the country would have to put up with a Tory minority government backed with expensively-purchased DUP votes. It still resulted in the Government backing a potentially ruinous ‘hard’ Brexit, with the apparent acquiescence of the pallid Janus-faced Official Opposition. The EU negotiations moved at a snail’s pace as impossible outcomes were sought. The Brexiters demanded minimal payments, no further jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice, and all to be as usual on the Irish Border – and,  Why can’t we have trade talks NOW!? 

Eventually they had to concede that everything will stay the same for a transitional period. And that was the first indication of our Happy New Year – that, and the fact that Parliament will at least pass a law on the final deal negotiated.

Yet it feels as if we, together with a few rebels from the big parties, are the only sane inhabitants of a fools’ paradise. Why, in a Parliament still containing more Remainers than Leavers, is there not majority agreement that at least staying in the EU’s Internal Market and the Customs Union is essential for the country’s welfare? And that modified freedom of movement is a price worth paying to keep our thousands of EU nurses, students, scientists, agricultural workers, catering industry employees and the rest? Agreement may be forced at last by the poor terms offered or by the impossible Irish Border issue, but why do we have to go through all this?

Our conviction alone can’t bring us happiness. But a gradual change of view does begin to show in the country, along with some belief that the self-harm of Brexit can yet be averted. This is a time of hope, that Parliament will later this year reflect and accept these views, which we need now to work vigorously to promote.

Meantime we see that the two big parties in Parliament both cover up deep internal divisions. We by contrast are a party united by progressive, distinctive values and policies, committed to proper funding of the NHS and schools, to relieving the welfare shortfall, ending child poverty, providing affordable homes and protecting the environment. If we decide in our conferences this year on a resolute economic and industrial strategy, aimed to increase growth and productivity, rebalance development to all areas of the country and reduce inequality, we shall affirm our commitment to stable and solid advances. Then, if progress is assured by the right Brexit outcome, we may indeed be propelled forward towards a renewed share of power, as the larger parties begin to fall apart under the weight of their internal contradictions. There is all to play for in 2018..

* Katharine Pindar is a long-standing member of the Lib Dems and an activist in the West Cumbrian constituency of Copeland and Workington.

  paul barker 5th Jan '18 - 3:56pm

    We are in a transitional period right now, based on Local Byelections (including yesterdays) our Local support is about triple our National Polling. Obviously that isnt going to last – either our Local support will crash or our National Polling will start to creep up.
    We have ground for real hope that we will make big gains in May & that may be enough to get The Media & The Public to start taking us seriously at a National level.
    If we can be seen to be taking votes from Labour that will increase pressure on them to shift towards opposing Brexit, their current Leadership are already isolated & are open to being pushed.

