Caron Lindsay

Review: LGBT+ Lib Dems’ Winter magazine

By | Fri 5th January 2018 - 1:30 pm

January’s stark and miserable darkness was made slightly more bearable yesterday with the arrival of the bright Winter issue of LGBT+ Lib Dems’ magazine.

Plus, as the organisation is colloquially known, produces a 16 page glossy magazine for its members twice a year.

This issue is packed full of interesting features. There are news reports about the Scottish Government’s apology to and pardons for past prosecutions of gay and bisexual men, about the 20th Trans Day of Remembrance and on Intersex awareness.

One way of raising awareness of issues is to ask your MP to support an Early Day Motion, which is kind of like a House of Commons petition. There’s a selection of LGBT+ Friendly ones to highlight.

There’s a review of Lynne Featherstone’s brilliant book about how she pushed through same sex marriage and an opinion piece on why we really shouldn’t call it equal marriage. 

There’s info on how to create a bright Lib Dem presence at Prides across the country, a report on Stockport’s recognition of bisexual awareness and rights and a rundown of the items in our manifesto relevant to expanding LGBT rights.

The magazine ends with some information about the LGBT History project.

If you want to get this bright and interesting publication twice a year, you can join LGBT+ Lib Dems here.

 

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

2 Comments

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User Avatarsuzanne Fletcher 5th Jan - 4:36pm
    I've just been sent this, which is about supporting women in prisons. At the end there is a list of practical things to send that...
  • User Avatarpaul barker 5th Jan - 3:56pm
    We are in a transitional period right now, based on Local Byelections (including yesterdays) our Local support is about triple our National Polling. Obviously that...
  • User Avatarsuzanne Fletcher 5th Jan - 3:23pm
    well done on tackling this issue. Liberal Democrats for Seekers of Sanctuary campaign against indefinite detention for immigration purposes, and there are some strands that...
  • User AvatarOnceALibDem 5th Jan - 3:18pm
    Well in less than 10 years the Prison system has changed John Worboys from someone who was a "repetitive predatory sexual offender" who showed a...
  • User AvatarGlenn 5th Jan - 2:53pm
    I'm not so certain there has been a reaction against liberal ideas or a tectonic shift. so much as there was over confidence . To...
  • User AvatarAlex Macfie 5th Jan - 2:49pm
    nvelope2003: Not "everywhere": look at the election of Justin Trudeau's Liberals in Canada, and Macron in France. The ANO 2011 party of the Czech Republic,...