Review: LGBT+ Lib Dems’ Winter magazine

January’s stark and miserable darkness was made slightly more bearable yesterday with the arrival of the bright Winter issue of LGBT+ Lib Dems’ magazine.

Plus, as the organisation is colloquially known, produces a 16 page glossy magazine for its members twice a year.

This issue is packed full of interesting features. There are news reports about the Scottish Government’s apology to and pardons for past prosecutions of gay and bisexual men, about the 20th Trans Day of Remembrance and on Intersex awareness.

One way of raising awareness of issues is to ask your MP to support an Early Day Motion, which is kind of like a House of Commons petition. There’s a selection of LGBT+ Friendly ones to highlight.

There’s a review of Lynne Featherstone’s brilliant book about how she pushed through same sex marriage and an opinion piece on why we really shouldn’t call it equal marriage.

There’s info on how to create a bright Lib Dem presence at Prides across the country, a report on Stockport’s recognition of bisexual awareness and rights and a rundown of the items in our manifesto relevant to expanding LGBT rights.

The magazine ends with some information about the LGBT History project.

If you want to get this bright and interesting publication twice a year, you can join LGBT+ Lib Dems here.

