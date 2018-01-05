If the Lib Dems had won in 2015

In May 2015 I was a callow and energetic parliamentary candidate, motivating myself with the daydream, but not the expectation, of what the UK would look like in two years if the Liberal Democrats won an overall majority in the general election.

Nick Clegg was Prime Minister and Vince Cable was shopping for a new briefcase as the first Liberal chancellor of the the 21st century.

Even my far more modest hopes for the result of the 2015 were dashed, eight seats in parliament and several excellent liberals cast from it left me as devastated as Paddy Ashdown’s hat must have felt.

There is a fashion for counter-factual history, so let us ponder what might have happened if my boyish daydreams had come to fruition.

Well naturally we would not now be facing the spectre of Brexit, the House of Lords would be on the road to real reform, and a voting system more representative of the views of the voter would be pacicking Tory and Labour strategists.

As for the economy, well financial markets hate uncertainty above all else, so the announcement of Prime Minister Clegg would have sent sterling into a tailspin as soon as markets opened in 2015. The inflation that causes would be impacting the economy right about now, and inflation would be higher because Chancellor Cable would (rightly) have lifted the public sector pay cap and increased government spending, delivering a boost to UK GDP growth.

With Chancellor Cable at the helm, many companies in the financial services sector would be muttering darkly about leaving for more business friendlyî climes, though debate would rage about the extent to which politicians should listen to the threats of elites such as international bankers.

The much higher inflation resulting from higher wages and a weaker currency would dent the consumption portion of UK economic growth, while sterling’s downward spiral would have boosted exporters.

The economy would, in other words, be moving away from debt funded consumer led growth and towards a model where exports and manufacturing form a greater part of GDP.

The overall level of GDP growth would be lower than it was before 2015, as the fall in consumption (which is around 66 per cent of GDP) would not be fully compensated for an improved outlook for areas that contribute less to GDP.

The growth forecasts of Osborneís pre-election budget in 2015 were ludicrous in their optimism, so Chancellor Cable would have been sensibly revising them downwards, just as Hammond has had to do.

So two years of Liberal Democrat overall majority government in 2017 and the economy would look a lot like it does right now, funny that.

The economic impacts of Brexit are unlikely to be positive over the medium to long term, but, one has to wonder, if it is at all as bad as it seems right now?

* David Thorpe was the Liberal Democrat Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for East Ham in the 2015 General Election