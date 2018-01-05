FINAL REMINDER for Future Women MPs weekend

This is a reminder that applications for the Future Women MP’s Weekend are still open and will close on Monday, so if you’re thinking about applying please make sure you get an application to us in time!

The training is run in collaboration with the Campaign for Gender Balance and is designed to support female talent within the party.

Layla Moran MP is a former attendee, you can hear her experience of the weekend here.

The sessions have been specifically developed to help you carve your path to Westminster by giving you strategic advice from senior figures within the party. You will also have the opportunity to network and learn from other women who are on a similar journey, helping you build a new network on help and support.

Click here for more information including details on how you can access an application form.

* Natalie Chindipha has been Diversity & Talent Support Manager since July 2016. She works within the Diversity Team at LDHQ to support and encourage diversity initiatives across the party.