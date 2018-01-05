Observations of an ex pat: Tectonic shifts

The Earth is constantly changing. There are something like 15 plates which comprise the Earth’s crust or mantle and they are forever moving towards and away from each other. Geologists call the movements tectonic shifts, and sometimes they cause massive earthquakes or volcanic eruptions.
The geological shifts are mirrored in politics. Presidents, prime ministers, governments and countries move to the right and the left. They change alliances and sometimes disappear altogether.
Earthquakes are difficult to predict. The same can be said of tectonic political shifts. In one case we are dealing with nature with all its unknown variables. In the other we are dealing with equally unpredictable human nature.
The political world at the moment is going through one of its shifts. It is a shift which involves the rise of new powers, ideas, concepts, and resources and the decline of their older counterparts in different parts of the world. Just as with an earthquake, or volcanic eruption, these are likely to be disruptive at best and wreak death and destruction at worst.
Fifty years ago the world was locked in a Cold War between two powers—the United States and the Soviet Union—representing two separate and distinct political ideologies. Most of the rest of the world either voluntarily or involuntarily sided with one power or another.
The primary fighting ground in this conflict was Europe. The conflict rose from the ashes of primarily a European war, the Soviet Union was a European power and America’s major markets, historic and cultural links were with Europe.
Asia was important but peripheral because China—the world’s most important Asian power—had withdrawn into its shell to indulge in one of its periodic bouts of self-inflicted political blood-letting.
So the focus of the United States was on Europe. Even when the simmering conflict boiled over in Asian hotspots such as Korea and Vietnam, the statesman were more concerned about the effect weakness there would have on Soviet and American actions on the other side of the world.
Now the plates—at least some of them—are moving again. For a start China has emerged from its shell ready and extremely willing and able to take up its role of regional leader and world power. It is the world’s largest population, second largest economy, the world’s largest army and the fourth largest nuclear arsenal.
The Asian plate is expanding and—in many American eyes– is replacing Russia as the biggest tectonic threat. But the problem is that for the Europeans–whose EU plate has also been growing in economic terms but not nearly enough in political or military terms—is still worried about Russia.
Moscow has never fully accepted that it lost the Cold War. It has simply changed tack and substituted Marxism with ultra-nationalism. Its self-perceived role as the dominant power of Eastern Europe is as overpowering now as it was in the 17th, 18th, 19th and 20th centuries. Hegemony is part and parcel of its national image.
The Obama Administration recognised these shifts and launched its “Asia Pivot” to shift diplomatic and trade resources to the Eastern edge of the Pacific. The Trans Pacific Partnership—which excluded China—was a key part of this pivot. The Trump Administration abandoned TPP but not its fear of China. It believes that a conflict is coming. The conflict will be with China and its best to have it as soon as possible while the United States is still top dog.
The problem is that Europe remains under threat from Russia. A corruption-riddled political and economic structure keeps the economy weak, but Russia still has the world’s largest nuclear arsenals and President Putin has discovered that foreign adventures win him support back home.
On top of that, Russia and China have rediscovered a community of interests. They were allies and then opponents during the Cold War. Now they are allied again in the cause of authoritarianism versus Western liberal democracy.
The United States is now effectively faced with a two front conflict while its economic dominance is declining. Tricky. Ideally the answer would be to concentrate one front. But which one and how?
* Tom Arms is a Wandsworth Lib Dem and produces and presents the podcast www.lookaheadnews.com
ANOTHER very , very bad by election result last night. Does not matter if it has not been fought for 18 years, if we are a party with proper national electoral support then we should be hitting 15%. There are far, far too many results in the region of 1, 2 3%. These are the worst times I have known since 1962. We have to face up to it.
Theakes: Glad to see that the local party there is now strong enough to put up a candidate but, with a Lab gain from Con likely, a good result for us was always unlikely.
On Tom Arms’ article: The EU is better placed to stand up to Russia than we will be after Brexit. Russia will not go away as a problem soon as Putin will arrange the succession when he eventually goes. That tectonic plate will keep pressing westward.
Theakes
Where was the by-election?
Thank you.
Theakes:
Where do you think a council by-election registers on the scale of political tectonic shifts? – Not even a murmur of a tremor for most, though perhaps a seismic bolt out of the blue for you.
The sub text to this article is that Europe has to find common cause and stand for itself, but the UK is in the process of writing itself out of the script.
Question to Tom Arms:
We have seen much about Russia’s attempts to subvert Liberal democracy in the UK, elsewhere in Europe and in the US, but you assert that China, allied with Russia, is involved too. Could you elaborate with examples?
For Europe the economies are very different, but we are reliant on both, Russia for resources, particularly oil and gas; China for manufacturing. One response for the Europe, but also for the US, is, as the EU has long done for provision of food, to create structures and strategies that promote security by encouraging greater self reliance. However if China is not such an aggressive threat to Liberal democracy, the risk of self defeating protectionism can be avoided and fair trade of goods encouraged.
Perhaps the most important tectonic plate that is shifting is that covering the middle and eastern European countries (Poland, Hungary, Austria, Slovakia, Slovenia) who are all lurching towards right-wing anti-liberal politics. Were they applying for EU membership today, they probably would not be accepted.
Laurence Cox: There is a reaction against liberal ideas everywhere, not just in the countries you mentioned because people feel the liberal elite have gone too far, just as in the 1980s they felt to socialists were out of step and had left the country in a mess. It is normal for people to turn to those who have completely opposite ideas in those circumstances but in the 1980s many felt the Conservatives had gone too far under Thatcher and the Labour Party were just planning more of the policies they did not want so they turned back to the centrist policies of the 1960s proposed by the Social Democrats and their Liberal allies. This time they seem to want a complete change in the form of Jeremy Corbyn, not a return to the moderate centre, so there will be no Liberal revival until the voters get tired of Socialism as they did before and forget the downside of centrist elitist policies.
nvelope2003: Not “everywhere”: look at the election of Justin Trudeau’s Liberals in Canada, and Macron in France. The ANO 2011 party of the Czech Republic, while sometimes included in the populist movements of Eastern Europe, is actually a centrist party that belongs to ALDE. Its leader has been called a “Czech Trump”, but really he’s more a Czech Macron.
I don’t think the success of Corbyn reflects popular support for his brand of hard-left socialism. Indeed what is striking is that many of those who support him do not share his values. Most notably, many peole who voted Labour in the recent general election thought that Corbyn would stop Brexit, despite his deep-seated hostility to the EU, the Labour manifesto commitment to “honour” the referendum result, and Labour’s recent voting record on Brexit. IN short, Corbyn and Momentum have successfully conned many people into thinking he is a small-l liberal, when in fact he is anything but. It remains to be seen how long this con can be maintained.
As for “liberal elite”, I refer you to Tim Farron’s quote:
Hence the bare-faced cheek of uber-elitist Jacob Rees-Mogg calling Andrew Adonis “arrogant, out of touch and elitist”, especially considering Adonis’ distinctly non-elite background. The Brexit referendum result was a victory for the illiberal elite, such as Trump, Rees-Mogg, Farage, the Tory right, Murdoch and Dacre. I think one thing liberals need to do is to call out these fake anti-elitists, and not validate their false “liberal elite” narrative are nvelope2003 is doing.
I’m not so certain there has been a reaction against liberal ideas or a tectonic shift. so much as there was over confidence . To me it looks as much like the arms industry politics and military strategists on all sides remaining suspicious of their old foes mingled with a desire to keep the money flowing. There are huge contracts in defence, lots of jobs involved, lots of research. lots of history. Domestic policy, I suspect, has been trundling along for decades with abundant evidence that there was not much support a lot of it. The key factor to me is commentariat thinking the world had changed based on a couple of old essay by the likes of Francis Fukuyama and then going into shock when it turns out it hasn’t changed much at all.
What have we really found out? The cold war never really ended, Republicans vote Republican in elections, local populations don’t really like mass immigration and The British aren’t that European. In further news war is bad and Elvis is still dead.