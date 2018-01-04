Kirsten Johnson

My advice to Meghan

By | Thu 4th January 2018 - 5:10 pm

In the spirit of the 12 Days of Christmas, which end tomorrow on January 5th, here are 12 bits of advice I’d offer our future royal family member. I myself married into the establishment 23 years ago from across the pond – a different sort of establishment, but nevertheless, the esteemed role of being an Oxford don’s wife.

  1. No matter how long you live here, people will hear your accent first. Not your words or what you’re saying, your accent. So just accept that you will always be ‘that American Harry married.’
  2. Keep your sense of humour. The British are far too serious sometimes.
  3. Learn to play silly games – Sardines, I went to the shop and bought…, Chase the Tail of the Dragon, etc.
  4. Stay yourself. No matter how many times you might hear, ‘we don’t do that over here’, keep your style and mannerisms.
  5. Dress American. Nothing like shopping at Old Navy every one once in a while – no one will be wearing what you’ll have on in the circles you’ll be moving in.
  6. Expose any future children to regular doses of America – they’ll be dual from birth, so give them their homeland as often as you can face the 10-hour journey with screaming kids.
  7. Learn the correct usage of ‘quite.’
  8. Try not to get annoyed when people say, ‘right’. They just mean ‘OK’, but it can grate on the nerves until you get used to it.
  9. And accept that British English really is a different language.
  10. Master the art of understatement, even though it usually doesn’t work when delivered in an American accent.
  11. Try to pace yourself with the amount of food and drink – breakfast, coffee time, lunch, tea time, dinner, late night snack – food/drink every two hours breaks the day up nicely but portion-control is key.
  12. Enjoy the amount of holidays the Brits have – it really is a completely different culture. People work so that they can go on holiday. And holiday does not mean time for home improvements and visiting the relatives, it actually means holiday. A complete revelation to me.

And if you need to hang out with someone who might understand (a little), get in touch.

* Kirsten Johnson is an Oxfordshire County Councillor and Day Editor for Lib Dem Voice. She stood as the Parliamentary Candidate for Oxford East in the 2017 General Election.

  • David Raw 4th Jan '18 - 7:57pm

    My advice would be to stop wearing ostentatious £ 56,000 dresses. Let them eat cake is not a popular slogan in a Britain of food banks and homelessness.

  • paul barker 4th Jan '18 - 9:02pm

    My advice is to ignore people who moan about expensive clothes, if you dont spend enough the Papers will slag you off for looking scruffy. You cant win on that one so dont try.

