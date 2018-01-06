LibLink: Vince Cable What can be done to help street sleepers?

Some people were concerned that when Vince became leader, the high priority given to housing and homelessness during Tim Farron’s tenure in the top job might be lost.
Tim famously got involved in politics after watching Cathy Come Home.
However, those concerns were allayed at Christmas when helping homeless people was the focus of his Christmas Message and he has written further about those experiences in his regular column for his local paper, the Richmond and Twickenham Times.
He wrote about the various circumstances that had forced people he had met to sleep on the streets.
One man I talked to, who had lived for ten years under the arches of Waterloo Bridge, had never recovered from violence he experienced at home as a child from an alcoholic mother; he survives by selling “The Big Issue”.
But others have been forced onto the streets by the vagaries of unstable employment, expensive rents and inadequate or unavailable benefits.
I met a young man sleeping out in Covent Garden who was a chef, looking for work, who couldn’t afford the rent until his next job. Another had fallen through the cracks of Universal Credit, forced out of his home by lack of cash for the landlord.
He highlighted the aspects of welfare reform which caused so many problems.
So what can be done?
We need more emergency hostels – currently facing funding cuts which will hit provision by the Salvation Army and the YMCA.
There has to be a rethink of some of the brutal welfare cuts. The warm words about building affordable housing have to be supported by government action.
Mental health services have to be built up, not cut back as a soft option when NHS cuts are forced through. And we can all help by volunteering with local charities like SPEAR.
You can read the whole article here.
* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary published in print or online.
Vince in his article wrote, that one of the many causes of homelessness and sleeping rough or being a sofa surfer is the fact that “housing benefit lags behind rents”. Our policies regarding housing benefits are:
To abandon the freeze on the Local Housing Allowance (LHA) and restore them to the 30th percentile of local rents for each type of accommodation which claimants are allowed to be funded for. We could be more radical and declare we want to increase it over 5 years gradually to the 40th percentile. Why should those claiming housing benefit be forced by the state to live in the bottom 30% worse accommodation assuming price has some relationship to the state of the accommodation?
To restore housing benefit to those aged between 18 and 21. We could be more radical and abolish the requirement that single people under 35 can only be funded for a room in shared accommodation and instead allow them to live in a single room property.
Personally I don’t understand how putting any restrictions on the amount of housing benefit a person can claim is liberal. I would increase the percentile to the 60th and apply them only to those people who change their accommodation after their claim has started. So no one would be forced to change their accommodation by the state because they can’t afford to live where they had been living before they became unemployed or too ill to work.
He fails to mention that sanctions can cause homelessness and we need to have as our policy the elimination of the present sanction regime or that our current policy of just leaving a person with £5 for their food and heating is wrong (page 25 Policy Paper 124 “Mending the Safety Net ttps://d3n8a8pro7vhmx.cloudfront.net/libdems/pages/12524/attachments/original/1470309098/Social_Security.pdf?1470309098 passed in 2016). The only condition anyone should need to meet is being unwell enough to work to receive Employment and Support Allowance and being unemployed, being available for work and doing things to find suitable employment for those receiving Jobseekers Allowance.
Vince fails to mention how hard it is for the homeless to receive Jobseekers Allowance or find accommodation. He doesn’t state how many new hostel places we are committed to funding during a five year Parliament.
As he says “warm words” are not enough. We need to review our Social Security policy and set up a new policy working group that can radically reform the system with no financial restrictions apart from suggesting which taxes should be increased and by how much to afford a “safety net” fit for 2022 or even a truly liberal approach to benefits which reduces economic inequalities without any conditions.
No address, that’s the problem. The cuts bite hard now.
There needs to have some very serious deeds and actions. I still think more on helping those with dependency issues. This in turn adds to mental health.
We should helping more, no wonder our next generation are struggling.
The bedroom tax did little to promote moves, there is little to move too.