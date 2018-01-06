George Taylor, 18, explains why he wants to be Lib Dem Councillor for East Brighton

There’s a by-election coming up in East Brighton and the Lib Dems will be represented by a dynamic and energetic 18 year old candidate, George Taylor.

He explained to The Argus why he’s standing and what he hopes to achieve.

“I think in Brighton we’ve got quite a few problems.

“Homelessness is the main one. Just on St James’s Street where The Argus is you can see so many homeless people, we need to find a solution.

“There’s also housing. In Brighton it’s just too expensive. The chances are I’d still be with my parents if I became an MP.

“And recycling. We don’t do food recycling and you can see on Facebook people don’t know what days their recycling is. If you could make it more clear, more people would recycle.”

What would he do, if he became not only the city council’s only elected Liberal Democrat but also its youngest elected official?

Mr Taylor said: “With all problems you’ve got to go and speak to professionals.

“I think current councillors could do that more often. Instead of sticking to party lines you could speak to people on the ground.