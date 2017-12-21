Vince’s Christmas Message 2017

By The Voice
| Thu 21st December 2017 - 3:35 pm
In his Christmas message this year, Vince is asking you to support a charity that works with the homeless near to you. Watch the video to find out more.
If we want to abolish rough sleeping that is not the same as homelessness, we need to involve ordinary people. My plan is to set up a freephone number that allows passers by to phone in the location of people on the streets. Then teams can be sent to investigate. Many of these people will be already known to charities or authorities. Some will not. In any case no-one should be sleeping rough without some interaction and monitoring.
That pretty much already exists
https://www.streetlink.org.uk/