Robots here and now

We are living in an increasingly automated, digitalised and interconnected world. I recently had the opportunity to tour an exhibit on automation, robotics, and future technology in Belgium.

There was a robot for feeding babies:

Not sure that I’d want this to be common-place. Bonding between parent/carer and child is ever so important. There is definitely a role for human contact in feeding a child.

A robot doll for reminding older people when to take medicines and eat. I can see the practical benefits here, but I would not wish a robot to replace human carers. Robots may have a role in augmenting the work of carers, who hopefully would have more time for a cup of tea and chat.

A comprehensive exhibit on 3D print technologies, postulating that in the future individuals will be able to print products on demand, made of various materials, in their own homes.

We are already experiencing the rise of automation in industry, and this will only continue.

And one of the most striking exhibits was on robotics and our bodies, suggesting all body parts might become replaceable.

I confess that, like many, I have a rather old-fashioned view of robots, shaped by science fiction and shows such as Humans.

But my understanding of robots is rather simplistic. There is an omnipresence of robots already – ATM machines, self-checkouts and washing machines are all partly robotic.

Carlo Ratti of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, writes:

“We will call a robot a unit that has some sensors, some intelligence, and some actuators. In other words, it can read the world, process that information, and then respond in a purposeful way….. A thermostat is a robot. A car on driving assist is a robot. Our oven is a robot…. And our omnipresent smartphone, too, is obviously a robot.”

Robotic systems take many shapes and forms. We develop dependence on technologies, and indeed they can make life extraordinarily convenient. But it is important to have structures and protections in place so that the technologies work for us, and that individual freedoms are maintained.

Our 2017 GE manifesto alluded to this rise of new technologies. On p. 38 we find

New technologies are beginning to transform the economy. Machine learning, artificial intelligence and automation are affecting the type and the scale of employment.

And on p. 41

The advent of robotics and increasing artificial intelligence will also change the nature of work for many people…. Our long-term goal is to double innovation and research spending across the economy…. [We will] create a new retail and business strategy to look at the impact of new technology on jobs in key sectors.

I think there is a real opportunity to develop party policy on automation and robots, looking forward to the benefits new technology brings, and exploring how inequality can be combatted through automation. Any takers?

* Kirsten Johnson is an Oxfordshire County Councillor and Day Editor for Lib Dem Voice. She stood as the Parliamentary Candidate for Oxford East in the 2017 General Election.