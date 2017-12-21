Police facing £125m real-terms cut

The party has criticised the government after it emerged the Home Office police grant for 2018-19 will remain exactly the same as this year, meaning police forces will see the equivalent of a £125m real-terms cut once inflation is taken into account.

The Home Office Police Core Settlement announced today for 2018/19 is £4,054,533,651 (link, p.3), which is exactly the same as in 2017/18 (link, p.6).

If funding had kept pace with annual inflation of 3.1%, it would have been increased by £125.7m (Office for National Statistics, link).

£270m of the additional funding the government is claiming to be investing in the police will depend on local Police and Crime Commissioners raising the police precept in their areas, which the Liberal Democrats have branded a “stealth council tax rise.”

Liberal Democrat Home Affairs Spokesperson Ed Davey commented:

The impact of this cut in police budgets will unfortunately be rather different from the government’s smoke and mirrors spin. With crime rising even faster than inflation, the Home Secretary should have increased police budgets in real terms. By refusing to listen to senior police officers’ calls for investment, Conservative Ministers are failing to keep our streets safe. Even the Conservatives’ attempt at a stealth council tax rise wouldn’t be enough to protect local police forces. I’m genuinely shocked that Ministers have ignored the alarming rise in murders, gun and knife crime and sexual assaults with this decision.

