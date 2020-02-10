A Westminster story – realism versus idealism in coalition and love

In 2015, I was developing a play inspired by the Greek tragedy of Antigone. I was captivated by the famous scene where Antigone’s Uncle Creon tries to stop her sacrificing her life by arguing reason, compromise and a realistic view of the world. She, however, does not relent and her idealistic principles lead to her death. I both admired her brave commitment to her unique moral compass and was equally frustrated by her lack of ability to compromise and save her life. This led me to wonder; what would a modern day ‘Antigone’ look like?

A coalition government seemed like the perfect context for this character and the question; when is it right to stand up for our principles at any cost and when is it smarter to compromise? In my view, the Lib Dems were brutally and unfairly punished in 2015. Perhaps their compromises could have been smarter, but does that mean their whole collaborative approach was at fault?

So ‘A Westminster Story’ follows a love story between a free spirited Scottish musician and a Lib Dem politician in a fictional Lib Dem/Tory coalition. The issue of realism verses idealism is broadened to relationships; is there such a thing as a soul mate or are all relationships a compromise and exercise in collaboration?

I would love to hear your opinions on these issues and your response to the play. If you come to see it, do get in touch with your response, or write your responses here on Liberal Democrat Voice.

Here are the details:

Synopsis:

A liberal politician wrestles with his conscience; should he compromise his ideals to lead his party into a coalition? His wife is determined to get on the front benches whatever the cost.

A free spirited Scottish musician arrives in London, keen to reconnect to her brother. He’s wary of his sister’s return and anxious to keep his addictions hidden.

One night, the musician and the politician meet on the Albert Embankment and find an unexpected friendship. As their connection deepens, love and politics become entangled.

Dates: 25th February – 1st March

Times: 7.30pm (Tues to Sat), 4.00pm (Sun)

Running Time: 2 hours

Venue: Waterloo East Theatre, Brad St, Lambeth SE1 8TN

Website: www.waterlooeast.co.uk/a-westminster-story

Instagram: @ful_hue_theatre

* Sal Fulcher is a writer, psychotherapist and Liberal Democrat member in Harringey.