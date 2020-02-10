Why didn’t remain politicians connect?

What did the 2016 Remain campaign and the 2019 Revoke Article 50 position adopted by the Lib Dems teach us?

– That policies must engage people, not patronise them.

Let me explain.

Most analyses agree that Brexit will negatively impact the more deprived communities the hardest.

So the question being asked by so many people is this: why on earth did Cornwall, one the UK’s most deprived regions which receives so much funding from the EU, and which appears to have a lot to lose and little to gain, vote for Brexit?

The Leave message during the referendum may have been based on misinformation and lies but it was packaged as a message of hope for improvement and change. This was a stark contrast to the Remain campaign which consisted merely of warnings, hence it being dubbed ‘Project fear.’

Aside from offering ridiculously simple solutions to complicated problems, what do the slogans ‘Take Back Control’ and ‘Make America Great Again’ have in common?

They sound proactive – they invite people to be part of the effort – and they are vague enough to allow people to project their own individual meanings onto them.

So although people who voted to Leave will sincerely insist that they knew what they were voting for, everyone’s perceptions and beliefs as to what Brexit actually meant are as diverse as the individuals voting.

A high profile example is Michael Gove and Boris Johnson voting respectively for and against Theresa Mays’ Brexit deal – even the two leaders of the Leave campaign couldn’t agree with each other what Brexit objectively meant.

During the 2019 general election we were campaigning in North Cornwall, which is a constituency with particularly high levels of deprivation.

Our team were speaking to over a thousand people a month. The complaints on the doorstep were less dogmatic opposition to the EU and more anger that politicians were not addressing the issues that massively affect their lives.

We repeatedly had discussions with people who were having to choose between eating or heating, and we met teachers who were worrying about the children turning up to school with empty stomachs.

Our largest town is Bodmin, where in some wards 40% of children are living in poverty. The majority of them have at least one parent in full time work.

Unemployment levels are low in Cornwall but poverty levels are high. This is because over 40% of people earn less than the living wage.

In-work poverty is a blight across North Cornwall. It makes people vulnerable to the desperate cycle of credit card debt or payday loan companies. People are working hard, they’re working long hours, but they’re still having to rely on food banks to feed their children.

Living in poverty puts strains on family relationships, saps the joy from life, and contributes towards our growing mental health crisis.

During this campaign we also met people who had considered or attempted suicide and were struggling to access the mental heath care they desperately needed. The causes of poor mental health are multifactorial, but struggling to make ends meet is recognised as a significant contributing factor.

Education is one route out of poverty, but if you’re attending school hungry you’re clearly not going to achieve your educational potential.

To stack the odds further against these children, Cornish schools receive significantly less funding per pupil than the national average. University isn’t for everyone, but it’s sobering to consider that your parents’ wealth, rather than your intelligence, is the more accurate indicator as to whether you will attend university.

Whether it is furthering your education or simply securing a job that pays the living wage, it is this lack of opportunity that causes a deep-seated frustration and resentment.

People in poverty don’t feel they have control of the direction that their own lives are taking.

Why didn’t Lib Dems and other remain politicians connect with people in deprived, Brexit-voting regions?

Many people who voted Leave were responding to the empowering message of ‘Take Back Control’, so the ‘Revoke Article 50’ position adopted by the Lib Dems made them feel disempowered, dismissed and that they couldn’t be trusted with any control or influence.

Revoking without a second referendum felt patronising and benevolent, telling them that despite voting for some sort of control they had got it wrong.

You can rationally explain to people that for every pound Cornwall puts into the EU we get £9 back, but if you go to food banks it probably doesn’t bother you that the EU helped build the Eden Project.

You can warn people they will lose their ability to work visa-free in 27 other EU countries, but if you’re struggling to find work that isn’t a zero hours contract in your own country, losing the opportunities to work abroad is simply an academic concern.

The benefits of EU membership feel intangible to many who are left behind.

During the EU referendum the Remain campaign drove Cornish voters to Leave by not understanding their desperation. This mistake was repeated in the 2019 general election.

The way to improve lives in Cornwall and other Brexit-voting areas is not to leave the EU, but for politicians and central government to genuinely care about improving people’s life chances and opportunities. The Lib Dems need to meet people at their point of need.

The question that urgently needs to be addressed is why are so many people feeling disenfranchised, unrepresented and left behind, with little control over their own destiny?

However Brexit pans out, one thing is for sure: politics cannot continue as normal or this powder keg of frustration and anger will manifest itself at the next opportunity.

Leaving the EU will not resolve this issue. Brexit is the wrong answer to the right question.

* Danny Chambers is a veterinary surgeon and writer, and was the Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate for North Cornwall in the 2019 General Election.