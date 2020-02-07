More by-election news

Well done and thank you to Andrew Matthews, who stood for the party in the Royal Wooton Bassett Town Council (North ward) by-election yesterday. This ward was last contested at the main elections in 2017 when the Tories took four of the seats and we took three. A vacancy occured in one ofthe Conservative-held seats, causing the by-election. The result was:

Thank you and well done also to Martin Jones who stood for us in the by-election for Spennymoor Town Council. The result was an extraordinary win for the Conservatives, who didn’t stand for this council in the last main set of elections in 2017 and the two by-elections since:

Alas, we did not stand in the one principal authority election on Thursday, in Warrington, where the result was:

Burtonwood & Winwick (Warrington) result: LAB: 58.9% (-3.1)

CON: 36.7% (+13.9)

IND: 4.4% (+4.4) Labour HOLD. No LDem (-15.2) as prev. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 6, 2020

We’re still waiting for the Seaford Town Council result. Let us know below if you hear it before us.

