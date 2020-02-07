New issue of Liberator out

By | Fri 7th February 2020 - 3:23 pm

Issue 399 of Liberator is on its way to subscribers and it’s a bumper 40 page issue, mainly given over to analysing the December general election and its consequences, and how the party handled both ‘revoke’ and ‘Jo Swinson could be your next prime minister’.

The free sample articles for this issue are by Simon Hughes on seeing the campaign unravel, and from Nick Harvey on what he thinks were the eight major errors made by the party.

Also in this issue new party president Mark Pack answers our questions and Peter Dunphy explains how Unite to Remain was put together.

Reflections on the general election also come from: Liz Barker, Tony Greaves, Ruth Coleman Taylor, Nigel Lindsay, Theo Butt Philip and many others.

See: www.liberatormagazine.org.uk

Also, news and gossip in Radical Bulletin, reviews and Lord Bonkers’ Diary.

Back issues of Liberator from 2001 onwards are available free on our website. See: www.liberatormagazine.org.uk

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

One Comment

  • Ian 7th Feb '20 - 4:09pm

    Harvey puts his finger right on many of the critical mistakes the party made with its 2019 campaign.

    But his ignorance – or amnesia – as to who might have been responsible for these breathtaking misjudgements is remarkable.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Op-eds

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarTom Harney 7th Feb - 4:54pm
    There is a key point which needs to be considered. We rely on volunteers more than the two larger parties. So enthusiasm of our members...
  • User AvatarPeter 7th Feb - 4:49pm
    The voters expected politicians to honour the referendum result and were angry and shocked when some did not. The calls for another referendum were disliked...
  • User AvatarKatharine Pindar 7th Feb - 4:45pm
    Johnny McDermott, Thank you for your thoughtful response. The rights that we seek to enshrine in a new social contract are not, however, the laws...
  • User AvatarJenny barnes 7th Feb - 4:30pm
    Having to pay extra for what ‘s advertised on commercial channels can be largely avoided once you realise that the ads are often for Which...
  • User AvatarPeter 7th Feb - 4:11pm
    I am no fan of Trump but from the moment he entered the White House the Democrats have been trying to find a reason to...
  • User AvatarIan 7th Feb - 4:09pm
    Harvey puts his finger right on many of the critical mistakes the party made with its 2019 campaign. But his ignorance - or amnesia -...
Tue 11th Feb 2020
07:30
Aberavon and Neath party meeting
Thu 20th Feb 2020
19:00
Wem Lib Dem pint
Mon 2nd Mar 2020
19:00
Oswestry Libdem Pint