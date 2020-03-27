Accountability in the age of Covid

So now we know: no new leader for at least another fourteen months. This comes on the back of the cancellation of the Spring Conference, and talk of the cancellation of this Autumn’s conference as well.

Cancelled along with the Spring Conference, of course – and up for re-cancellation if Autumn is indeed cancelled as well – were the party’s sorely-needed consultative sessions on our values, on the 2019 general election, and on our 2019 manifesto, as well as the regular opportunities to hold party bodies and office-holders to account. The decision to cancel the Spring Conference, and any similar decision to cancel Autumn (as currently feels likely) means that we will not have a meaningful forum to discuss, debate and scrutinise the party’s general election performance until long after that election has receded over the horizon behind us.

The decision to postpone the leadership election again, this time for an unprecedented fourteen months, is a remarkable departure from the letter of the constitution, Article 18.2 of which only allows for a maximum extension of one year, and no article of which allows the Federal Board to vary this provision. Perversely, this means that our acting leader will not only remain in position for over a year, but will be acting leader for three times as long as the woman who beat him in the last leadership election. More concerningly, it means that we will not have a permanent leader in place for the huge round of local, regional and devolved elections scheduled for 2021.

Any one of these things – the catastrophic performance in the 2019 general election; the shocking loss of a popular newly-elected party leader in a general election; the decision to cancel Federal Conference at next-to-no notice; the decision to postpone a leadership election beyond the period set out in the Federal Constitution, leaving us vulnerable in the largest round of non-Westminster elections in a political generation; potentially, the decision to cancel a second Federal Conference on the trot – should rightly merit a great deal of introspection, and robust and extended scrutiny from party members.

Many people have been exercised in recent years by the party’s perceived (rightly or wrongly) lack of willingness to seriously countenance online options for members to participate in debates and votes at conference. If these measures are not vigorously explored now, then when? How is it proposed that members hold the Federal Board and other organs of the party to account for the remarkable actions and outcomes of the last six months?

It should go without saying that as I write, the world and party members rightly have far more pressing concerns. But these circumstances will not remain forever, and in the absence of Conference, a tangible and meaningful means of effective feedback, challenge and response between the party’s office-holders and general membership is vital, particularly in this new era. As the party of Liberal Democracy, we should be more than equal to it.

* John Grout is a admin of the Lib Dem Newbies Facebook group and lives in Reading.