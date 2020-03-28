Our vision for the future must be sound

Extraordinary times can have extraordinary outcomes. And these are extraordinary times. Civil liberties are restricted, the global economy is shutdown, and emerging communications technology is proving its worth. It’s very easy to assume that the world will change.
People point to the outcomes from other extraordinary times, such as the post World War II Labour Government which built upon the liberal foundations of social care. Folk say, “surely now people see the need for change”.
There is surely much to change – from the need to ensure effective scrutiny of Government can continue, requiring significant reform of parliamentary procedures, through proper valuation of those we now class as key workers, to the need for financial and medical security for all.
The challenges our society is having to work through in very short order are immense. The potential repercussions on the way we used to do things are also huge. For example, how many people are now finding that technology is making routine use of their office questionable?
But people have short memories, and the next General Election is scheduled to be many years away. The current Government doesn’t seem that minded to change very much. The clue is in the name of the governing party.
The saying “oppositions don’t win elections, governments lose them” almost always holds true. In 1945, the election most pointed to by left-leaning advocates of change, Churchill’s Conservatives were seen to have no viable plan for the post-war world, while Attlee’s Labour held out a positive vision for the future, rooting it in the horrors of the immediate past and explaining the clear benefits in a way which resonated.
We have a nearer catastrophe to point to. During and immediately after the 2008 financial crash, the airwaves and press were full of commentators presaging huge changes in the way our society would have to run. Yet, in the 11 years since, very little seems to have changed on the ground. Remember that, in 2010, the assumption was that any party which implemented austerity was extremely unlikely to be in power from 2015, nor regain power for a generation.
Austerity, only recently abandoned yet indicated as the most likely recovery strategy from the current economic crisis, seems to be the only long-lasting major effect – a policy which has clearly affected the stability of the services we are now relying on as well as impacting the financial security of almost every key worker. Indeed, stats seem to show that inequality has deepened, and those with money at the start have even more money now.
We need to keep our party and our principles relevant. We also need to ensure that our vision for the future is sound and, when the time comes (as it surely will), we need to be able to articulate it clearly. It’s vision and crystal clear messaging we need – not an endless stream of seemingly random policies.
People are receptive to change right now. But don’t underestimate the effort required to overcome the power of apathy.
* Helen Belcher joined the Lib Dems after David Cameron’s human rights speech in late May 2015. She stood for Chippenham in the 2017 General Election.
Interesting, that as we close in on a tipping point for climate change, this virus turns up and closes down a huge chunk of the polluting economy, can this coincidental (one assumes!) lesson be extrapolated into a new policy rather than more of the same which will ultimately result in a repeat outcome of some unknown disease taking down even more of humanity.
For people it means eat less, travel less and, er, work less!
Compared to either of the world wars the present situation will be nowhere near as much of a challenge as them. At the end of the last war entire armies of men had to be returned to civilian life, many houses had been destroyed, together with many dock installations, factories and so on. Parties had little time to campaign, but people wanted a change.
We now have the spectacle of the system we have about to crumble because we decided not to bother with disaster emergency planning. We still do not have a plan to deal with the situation.
My conclusion is that we did not plan for disasters, and after it all appears to be over we will start reconstructing an economy that there is no logical reason to record as damaged in any case. Disaster planning will receive lip service.
In fact this virus is not the world’s greatest problem. The problems in the Middle East and Africa which generate huge numbers of deaths and huge numbers of refugees are larger and longer lasting. But this virus affects us, so we notice this.
But we are ignoring the very real problems being created by our determination to poison the world we live in by every means possible. We have been been enthusiastically changing the environment we all share without thinking of the future.