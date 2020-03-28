Our vision for the future must be sound

Extraordinary times can have extraordinary outcomes. And these are extraordinary times. Civil liberties are restricted, the global economy is shutdown, and emerging communications technology is proving its worth. It’s very easy to assume that the world will change.

People point to the outcomes from other extraordinary times, such as the post World War II Labour Government which built upon the liberal foundations of social care. Folk say, “surely now people see the need for change”.

There is surely much to change – from the need to ensure effective scrutiny of Government can continue, requiring significant reform of parliamentary procedures, through proper valuation of those we now class as key workers, to the need for financial and medical security for all.

The challenges our society is having to work through in very short order are immense. The potential repercussions on the way we used to do things are also huge. For example, how many people are now finding that technology is making routine use of their office questionable?

But people have short memories, and the next General Election is scheduled to be many years away. The current Government doesn’t seem that minded to change very much. The clue is in the name of the governing party.

The saying “oppositions don’t win elections, governments lose them” almost always holds true. In 1945, the election most pointed to by left-leaning advocates of change, Churchill’s Conservatives were seen to have no viable plan for the post-war world, while Attlee’s Labour held out a positive vision for the future, rooting it in the horrors of the immediate past and explaining the clear benefits in a way which resonated.

We have a nearer catastrophe to point to. During and immediately after the 2008 financial crash, the airwaves and press were full of commentators presaging huge changes in the way our society would have to run. Yet, in the 11 years since, very little seems to have changed on the ground. Remember that, in 2010, the assumption was that any party which implemented austerity was extremely unlikely to be in power from 2015, nor regain power for a generation.

Austerity, only recently abandoned yet indicated as the most likely recovery strategy from the current economic crisis, seems to be the only long-lasting major effect – a policy which has clearly affected the stability of the services we are now relying on as well as impacting the financial security of almost every key worker. Indeed, stats seem to show that inequality has deepened, and those with money at the start have even more money now.

We need to keep our party and our principles relevant. We also need to ensure that our vision for the future is sound and, when the time comes (as it surely will), we need to be able to articulate it clearly. It’s vision and crystal clear messaging we need – not an endless stream of seemingly random policies.

People are receptive to change right now. But don’t underestimate the effort required to overcome the power of apathy.

* Helen Belcher joined the Lib Dems after David Cameron’s human rights speech in late May 2015. She stood for Chippenham in the 2017 General Election.