Advance to the left

The Liberal Democrats are a flexible party on the spectrum. Coming from the traditional centre ground, it has attracted many voters who have come from different perspectives on politics. Recently, we have won a lot of votes from the centre right of the political spectrum with Sir Ed Davey’s focus on ‘Middle England’, taking votes away from Conservative leaning voters who feel that the Tories have gone too far right or neglected the ‘Blue Wall’. There is also the Progressive base who have gone to the Liberal Democrats in the Brexit era, aiming to reverse that referendum result in 2016.

I feel that our party is made up of members who feel disillusioned with the leadership of their political ends. You can put me in that category; a former member of the Labour Party. Due to choices from the Labour Government, I left them for the Liberal Democrats. Whilst I see Liberalism (the belief in freedom for all) as the principle we should live by, I am always left with the question of how?

In some scenarios, freedom is not an abstract concept. If you live in any dictatorship, you are not free. If you live in a democracy, it can get complicated. We can vote in elections, our politicians are held to account, free press, free speech and an independent judicial system. However, there is another freedom that we don’t have… the freedom to live prosperously.

Due to the cost-of-living crisis, people are choosing between heating and food in the winter. Recently with the ill-thought Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payments Bill that has just passed the Commons, there will be disabled people who will not have the same rights and freedoms to receive PIP compared to existing claimants with the same conditions.

As someone who has left-leaning politics, there was something in the Liberal Democrat Federal Constitution which led me to join the party. Specifically, it was the quote: “The Liberal Democrats exist to build and safeguard a fair, free and open society, in which we seek to balance the fundamental values of liberty, equality and community, and in which no-one shall be enslaved by poverty, ignorance or conformity”.

That is a vision I want the Labour Party to strive for. Sadly, they don’t. Other lefties like Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana have decided that a new political party is the answer to fill the left-wing gap… it won’t work. Another party splitting the Labour vote will only help Reform. But there is a movement that has consistently won battles for their aims and have pressured Westminster to make profound changes… the trade unions.

I am a Liberal and a passionate trade unionist. I truly believe that they are a positive force for the worker and society (even though they shouldn’t be exempt from any criticism). Trade unions have been crucial to the Labour Party, giving them significant funds to their campaigns, they are critical to their election machine. Voters from my end of the political spectrum are looking for something different but it’s going to take a lot more than fighting against Labour to win their votes. Whilst we need to work harder to gain support from that voting base, we need to find more money if we are ever going to seriously challenge Labour, Reform or the Conservatives… we need donations from trade unions.

Donations from trade unions would help expand our campaign resources and give us more relevance, that move would certainly turn heads and bring attention to our policies. Liberals and trade unions have lots in common with our shared values of equality. Liberalism is the ideology of freedom and trade unions fight for better pay and rights for workers so their members can have more freedom to live the life they choose to live.

Trade unions, like Liberals, are believers in democracy. They bring it into the workplace; the members have the freedoms to decide who leads them and how they hold their employers to account. To topple Labour, like Reform have done to the Conservatives, it will take more than to just take some of their voting base. We need to rival their campaign funding with similar organisations who share our values.

Would they want to influence our policies? Yes, but there is nothing wrong with that as we have a lot of the same agreements on current issues. If we continue the obsession of winning ‘Middle England’, we’ll only lose seats to Reform. We need to advance to the left to not only topple Labour but to be an alternative to the horror of what Nigel Farage would bring into 10 Downing Street.

* Jim Coupland is a member of the Liberal Democrats who joined us from the Labour Party. He describes himself as a "passionate Liberal".