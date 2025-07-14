Labour infighting, Lib Dem opportunity

Another week brings another public disagreement between Labour’s leaders and the trade unions that once formed the backbone of their movement.

This time, Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner faces criticism after being suspended by Unite the Union for not supporting striking bin workers in Birmingham.

Unite’s general secretary, Sharon Graham, was clear: “We will call out bad employers regardless of the colour of their rosette.” Graham argued that the Labour-run Birmingham Council has let its workers down, and Rayner, who had “every opportunity to intervene and resolve this dispute,” instead sided with the council. There’s a sense of déjà vu here, with Labour’s old tendency to look the other way when problems occur closer to home.

For those of us who believe in social justice and strong local government, the question that naturally comes to mind is: “Which side are you on?” But as this latest episode unfolds, it’s apparent that Labour’s leadership’s answer is: its own side.

There is a precedent for Labour figures speaking out when their party is in the wrong. Neil Kinnock’s well-known rebuke to Militant Liverpool in 1985 is a notable example. However, nowadays, it seems more about posturing than principle.

Labour’s internal disputes shouldn’t just be entertainment for outsiders. They have real impacts on communities, services, and working people. As one of Rayner’s allies said, she’s “not interested in silly stunts… she’s interested in changing workers’ lives.” Yet, while Labour leaders argue among themselves, workers’ pay and conditions are left neglected. Some suggest that Unite’s actions and Sharon Graham’s ambitions ahead of a leadership election are the same. But for Birmingham’s residents, this political drama hardly offers solace.

So, where does this leave Unite, and more importantly, the millions of working people who depend on unions to stand up to bad employers, regardless of their political affiliation? The idea of Unite, Britain’s biggest trade union, disaffiliating from Labour is now openly discussed. If it happens, Unite would be the third major union to sever formal ties in recent decades, following the RMT and BFAWU.

For Labour, this isn’t just a financial issue (with Unite donating nearly £25 million since 2010), it’s a wake-up call about who they truly represent. And with new left-leaning parties emerging, such as the Corbyn-Sultana project, Labour can no longer assume that union loyalty is guaranteed.

But for those of us in the Liberal Democrats, the key question is: where is the credible, progressive alternative for working people when Labour is preoccupied with internal strife?

Across the country, Liberal Democrat councillors and campaigners are standing up for workers’ rights and fighting to protect local services. Meanwhile, Labour-run councils continue to cut or fail to act. Unlike Labour, our commitment to social justice isn’t conditional on party loyalty; it’s the belief that every community deserves a fair deal.

Labour’s ongoing civil war with Unite should remind us all: working people need a party focused on real-world results, not endless internal battles. The Liberal Democrats are ready to offer that alternative. As Labour drifts away from its core values and responsibilities, it’s up to us to stand up for those left behind and to build a politics that puts people first.

* Jack Meredith is a Welsh Liberal Democrat member. He is the spokesperson for Centre Think Tank on Social Security.