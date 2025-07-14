Mathew on Monday: Restore Christine Jardine to the front bench!

Well, that was all quite a shambles wasn’t it?
A political own goal if ever I’ve seen one. No, on this occasion I’m not speaking of Labour on welfare, the Tories on, well, pretty much everything, or Reform UK on its failing candidate vetting. I’m speaking of our leader Ed Davey’s sacking of Christine Jardine after she voted in line with our party’s values on a welfare amendment last week and, in doing so, nominally broke the party Whip which was (inexplicably) to abstain.
As a Lib Dem MP source said to me (in news I broke on my Substack the morning after) “this has been handled dreadfully.” The same MP answered in the affirmative when I asked them if there was significant disquiet about the issue in the Lib Dem Commons caucus. That matches cool anger among the party base; with Lib Dem Women writing to the Chief Whip Wendy Chamberlain with their concerns and more than one hundred party members signing an open letter in less than twenty-four hours calling not only for Christine Jardine to be re-appointed as our Scotland and Women and Equalities Spokesperson but also for her to be given a formal apology over the handling of the matter. I’m proud to be one of the signatories of that letter.
Christine Jardine says she only learnt of her demotion from the media, that is surely disgraceful. The fact she’d been warned this might happen is not the same as being informed that it had. Our Whips/leadership need to do better.
And, on a further point, how can Ed Davey go from saying at a recent conference that Christine was “the best equalities spokesperson the party’s ever had” to sacking her from the role for voting in line with our party’s values?! It makes no sense whatsoever.
I don’t mean this negatively in regards to her replacements (which by the way were not given a formal announcement but just had their positions changed on the party website), that being Susan Murray as the new Scotland Spokesperson and Lisa Smart on Women and Equalities, but Christine Jardine should be restored to her prior roles without delay. And the leadership should ask themselves some very serious questions about how this whole matter has been handled and ensure nothing like it happens again!
We need to be loud in speaking up for civil liberties!
Is it just me or have we gone quiet as a party on civil liberties, something which has always been at the heart of our Liberal movement? On Saturday I attended the NEON (New Economy Organisers Network) Summer Gathering in London.
It was a fantastic day full of great speakers, panels, and networking. One of the most fascinating sessions was entitled ‘Campaigning in an age of authoritarianism’ and saw excellent speakers from Liberty, Amnesty International (with which I’m an active member), and the Runnymede Trust.
In the online leaflet for the day it said the following about the session:
Campaigning in the UK faces escalating threats from restrictive laws, a politicised charity commission, and strategic framing of activists as obstructive troublemakers. This combination is straight out of the international authoritarian playbook and Trump’s presidency is emboldening governments across the world to engage in further power-grabbing. In this context, how do we continue speaking out boldly and keep campaigning safe, from the climate crisis to saving public services?
We Liberal Democrats should be at the forefront of this effort, standing loud and proud in defence of civil liberties, of the right to peacefully protest, of charities being able to campaign on behalf of those they serve, and so on. It’s great that we raise the issue of care often, but other issues matter too!
Never Trump!
There’s talk today that the orange buffoon who currently resides in the White House becoming the fourth U.S. President to address a joint meeting of the UK Parliament, after Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama.
Trump is no Reagan, Clinton, or Obama. In fact should he do so he’d likely be the first convicted felon to address a joint meeting of Parliament, which really does say it all.
Never Trump!
* Mathew Hulbert is a former Councillor, is a regular commentator on TV and Radio, and is Co-Host of the Political Frenemies podcast.
Might deep ingredients of Liberal Democracy include humanity and diversity?
Might conformity not be a deep ingredient of Liberal Democracy?
Even if anyone thinks she should have been sacked (not me) this is a disgraceful way of doing it and should be investigated:
“Christine Jardine says she only learnt of her demotion from the media, that is surely disgraceful. “
Bonkers. She broke the whip.
This seems to have been incredibly badly handled, but if you break the whip then you cannot remain on the frontbench. If Christine wanted to vote with her principles on this then fair enough, but she must have realised what the consequences would be.
The Christine Jardine affair seems to have been, at best, mishandled as a Human Resources issue. Going further, I think of myself as a political nerd, and even I find it hard to work out what she did so wrong. Try to imagine explaining it to an ordinary party member who admires Christine, let alone to a voter generally unsophisticated about how politics works (or should work).
@Ian Sanderson
“I think of myself as a political nerd, and even I find it hard to work out what she did so wrong.”
Its pretty straightforward. As a member of the front bench team she broke the whip. The leadership team has to stick together to be politically credible, and as a front bench spokesperson Christine will have known this perfectly well – her letter makes that perfectly clear. That is how UK politics works, and has worked since at least the late 18th century. It’s the same reason that 2 (if I recall correctly) Lib Dem ministers resigned from the coalition government rather than support the introduction of tuition fees.
@Tristan Ward 15th Jul ’25 – 2:09pm..
If, as you say, the reason for her dismissal was ” pretty straightforward” Why was there no “straightforward way” of informing her of the fact before leaking it to the media?
Perhaps if Ed Davey spent less time on slides and falling off paddleboards he might get a better understanding of this ‘straightforward protocol’ that it seems everyone but he knows..
@expats
If, as you say, the reason for her dismissal was ” pretty straightforward” Why was there no “straightforward way” of informing her of the fact before leaking it to the media?”
I’m sorry, I don’t understand your question. The reason for dismissal was straightforward – Christine – as a front bench spokesman – broke the whip. To move from that to the method of dismissal is a non-sequitur. The method of dismissal, as some one has said, is an HR point.