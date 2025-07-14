Mathew on Monday: Restore Christine Jardine to the front bench!

Well, that was all quite a shambles wasn’t it?

A political own goal if ever I’ve seen one. No, on this occasion I’m not speaking of Labour on welfare, the Tories on, well, pretty much everything, or Reform UK on its failing candidate vetting. I’m speaking of our leader Ed Davey’s sacking of Christine Jardine after she voted in line with our party’s values on a welfare amendment last week and, in doing so, nominally broke the party Whip which was (inexplicably) to abstain.

As a Lib Dem MP source said to me (in news I broke on my Substack the morning after) “this has been handled dreadfully.” The same MP answered in the affirmative when I asked them if there was significant disquiet about the issue in the Lib Dem Commons caucus. That matches cool anger among the party base; with Lib Dem Women writing to the Chief Whip Wendy Chamberlain with their concerns and more than one hundred party members signing an open letter in less than twenty-four hours calling not only for Christine Jardine to be re-appointed as our Scotland and Women and Equalities Spokesperson but also for her to be given a formal apology over the handling of the matter. I’m proud to be one of the signatories of that letter.

Christine Jardine says she only learnt of her demotion from the media, that is surely disgraceful. The fact she’d been warned this might happen is not the same as being informed that it had. Our Whips/leadership need to do better.

And, on a further point, how can Ed Davey go from saying at a recent conference that Christine was “the best equalities spokesperson the party’s ever had” to sacking her from the role for voting in line with our party’s values?! It makes no sense whatsoever.

I don’t mean this negatively in regards to her replacements (which by the way were not given a formal announcement but just had their positions changed on the party website), that being Susan Murray as the new Scotland Spokesperson and Lisa Smart on Women and Equalities, but Christine Jardine should be restored to her prior roles without delay. And the leadership should ask themselves some very serious questions about how this whole matter has been handled and ensure nothing like it happens again!

We need to be loud in speaking up for civil liberties!

Is it just me or have we gone quiet as a party on civil liberties, something which has always been at the heart of our Liberal movement? On Saturday I attended the NEON (New Economy Organisers Network) Summer Gathering in London.

It was a fantastic day full of great speakers, panels, and networking. One of the most fascinating sessions was entitled ‘Campaigning in an age of authoritarianism’ and saw excellent speakers from Liberty, Amnesty International (with which I’m an active member), and the Runnymede Trust.

In the online leaflet for the day it said the following about the session:

Campaigning in the UK faces escalating threats from restrictive laws, a politicised charity commission, and strategic framing of activists as obstructive troublemakers. This combination is straight out of the international authoritarian playbook and Trump’s presidency is emboldening governments across the world to engage in further power-grabbing. In this context, how do we continue speaking out boldly and keep campaigning safe, from the climate crisis to saving public services?

We Liberal Democrats should be at the forefront of this effort, standing loud and proud in defence of civil liberties, of the right to peacefully protest, of charities being able to campaign on behalf of those they serve, and so on. It’s great that we raise the issue of care often, but other issues matter too!

Never Trump!

There’s talk today that the orange buffoon who currently resides in the White House becoming the fourth U.S. President to address a joint meeting of the UK Parliament, after Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama.

Trump is no Reagan, Clinton, or Obama. In fact should he do so he’d likely be the first convicted felon to address a joint meeting of Parliament, which really does say it all.

Never Trump!

* Mathew Hulbert is a former Councillor, is a regular commentator on TV and Radio, and is Co-Host of the Political Frenemies podcast.