14 July 2025 – today’s press releases

Trump state visit: PM should invite Mark Carney for official visit and to address Parliament

Responding to the date of Donald Trump’s state visit being confirmed, Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey said:

The Prime Minister should invite Mark Carney for an official visit to the UK just ahead of Trump’s visit, including the opportunity to address Parliament. This would send an important signal that Britain stands shoulder to shoulder with Canada against Trump’s chaotic trade war. With Trump threatening our Commonwealth partners like Canada with yet more tariffs while hitting the UK steel industry, now is the time stand firm with our allies. Nigel Farage may want to abandon our Commonwealth allies and cosy up to his idol Trump, it just shows yet again he is a false patriot who cares more about promoting Trump at home than standing up for the UK abroad.

Lib Dems slam “astounding” arrogance of Thames Water following hosepipe ban announcement

Responding to the news that Thames Water have issued a hosepipe ban across Oxfordshire, Gloucestershire, Wiltshire and Berkshire from the 22nd July, Liberal Democrat MP for Didcot & Wantage Olly Glover, whose constituency is impacted, said: