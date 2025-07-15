NewsHound

Josh Babarinde talks to Nick Robinson about domestic abuse reform

Tue 15th July 2025

One of the brightest stars on the Lib Dem front bench, Josh Babarinde, has been talking to Nick Robinson on this week’s Political Thinking podcast.

He described his ultimately successful tenacious pursuit of Labour ministers to get them to bring in a specific category of offence for domestic abuse. He saw the need for this when Labour released many prisoners early to make room in our crumbling and inadequate prison system. He was furious that Labour could not make good on its promise not to release domestic abuse perpetrators early because they couldn’t identify them all.

He talks about his own background and why this issue is so important to him.

He tells Nick about his early life, an inspirational teacher and his first job serving pizzas.

Luck played a huge part in his success and he describes his fight to “minimise the role of luck” in making sure other young people could fulfil their potential.

And you may be surprised at what led him in to the Liberal Democrats.

He is challenged by Robinson on the Lib Dems being a middle class white party too.

Robinson also has a go about the fact that we are not making a big media splash. Josh’s response is interesting.

It’s well worth a listen here.

 

One Comment

  • Mick Taylor 15th Jul '25 - 9:47am

    One of the best interviews with a LibDem politician that I have ever heard. Well worth a listen

