Shocking report on Child Poverty

The Children’s Commissioner, Dame Rachel de Souza has produced a totally damming Report on Child Poverty in the UK.
The report is based on listening to children about their experiences of poverty – not just statistics but what it feels like – the sense of shame of being poor, a great awareness of their families financial situation, the challenges of keeping homes warm and of living in temporary accommodation. What struck me in particular was children hiding the family’s financial circumstances and feeling embarrassed about it and being bullied and shamed by other children for being poor.
The commentary by Dame de Souza on the Report could hardly be blunter. She says there is:
an almost-Dickensian level of poverty facing some children in England today. After four years as Children’s Commissioner and as a teacher and headteacher before that, few things truly leave me speechless
She says that there are no simple solutions and that “the extension of free school meals to all children living in households receiving Universal Credit will help” – this is of course a long standing Lib Dem request.
It will come as no surprise to anyone that she also says:
I’m also very clear that any child poverty strategy must be built on the foundation of scrapping the two-child limit.
This seems so obvious that it seems extraordinary that the Labour Government won’t recognise it. I have made various speeches about this is the last few years, always included sundry quotes from various Labour MPs – some of them now Ministers-about how awful the cap is – but they continue to do nothing.
Last week the latest stats on the cap were published and these show that at the end of April 2025 1,665,540 children were living in households affected by the cap – an increase of 2% in a year. The accompanying statistics have the figures for constituency and local authority and will be useful for our continued campaigning on this issue.
Removing the 2 child cap should a basic aim of this Government. The Report could not be clearer:
Removing the two-child limit is the most cost-effective way to lift children out of poverty
Time for action.
* Simon McGrath is a Councillor in Wimbledon and represents Lib Dem Councillors on the Party’s Federal Board
There is a huge problem with our welfare system: at the same time, it both leaves some people living in real poverty while others live far more comfortably on benefits that if they worked full time on National Living Wage. (On this second point, worth reading the report from the Centre for Social Justice that gives a number of examples, including “ An out-of-work single parent, claiming PIP for anxiety and benefits for a child with additional needs such as ADHD, would receive £36,900 – over £14,000 more than the after-tax wages of a full-time worker on the NLW.”
Complete reform is essential to provide a system that meets basic needs but without having incentives to live on benefits rather than work for a living, or having incentives on parents to push to have their children diagnosed with ADHD or Autism.
“children hiding the family’s financial circumstances and feeling embarrassed about it and being bullied and shamed by other children for being poor.”
This will, if my own experience is anything to go by, ensure a reasonable supply of future recruits to Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana’s new party. When I was at school my school uniform was always a problem for my family and was often a bit threadbare and too small because I’d outgrown it. When others in the class were going off doing this and that, I wasn’t, because the family couldn’t afford it. My sister and I were entitled to free school meals but we didn’t claim them. We had to bring our dinner money every Friday at school register class and it would have been obvious to everyone that we were on free dinners.
So, although I knew I wasn’t less able than anyone else, because my academic results were good and I wasn’t too bad at sport I always felt somehow to be socially inferior. It shaped my socialist political opinions for life! If I’d gone off with the other kids on those school skiing trips I may well have turned out to be a Tory! Who knows?
The report is informative and gives a valuable perspective because of the way it focuses on childrens’ experiences. But I think there are caveats. It describes lots of individual experiences, but rarely gives any indication of how common or rare those experiences are. And while some of the things it cites are things you wouldn’t wish on any child and do need fixing (food insecurity, children living in temporary accommodation), others look a bit like, complaining that the World isn’t perfect (an adventure playground possibly closing).
The recommendations generally look desirable in principle, although are uncosted. I think the thing I’d prioritise is making school meals free for everyone (which actually goes beyond de Souza’s recommendations, but which would make a huge difference for children’s health as well as removing any social stigma around free meals).
By the way, De Souza’s commentary describing the poverty as ‘almost Dickensian’ is ludicrous over-exaggeration. Her report cites problems that include children walking to school because they can’t afford the bus fare or careers guidance for career planning not being available. Dickens, at one point aged 12, didn’t even go to school because he was working 10 hour-days in a shoe-blacking factory. Today’s problems of poverty are serious and need addressing but making out it’s as bad as in 19th century Britain is fanciful.
@Peter; My experience at school was somewhat similar to yours in terms of not being able to afford things that were normal to many other kids – and that also lead me to being much more left wing in my teenage/early adult days than I am today.
With hindsight though, I think that kind of inequality is at least to some extent an inevitable part of life in a free society: Unless you force every family to have the same income and every parent to treat their kids the same way, you will always have some parents buying stuff for their children that other parents either can’t afford or choose not to. A big part of the solution to that is probably to make sure that schooling includes teaching children (and adults) the importance of accepting and respecting everyone else as a valuable human being, no matter what each person’s circumstances – so that children from poorer families are less likely to feel stigmatised because of being poorer.
Brenda’s point is well made. The welfare system is thoroughly broken by trying to put a monetary value that will “put right” every perceived or even perceivable discrepancy affecting how people live. As a result, a vast, complex system supported by an expensive bureaucracy to move money around, coupled with directly employed people trying to do the same in areas where it is perceived some families cannot cope – and all of these are growing much faster than the economy can cope with.
We have to overcome the gaslighting of the progressive left and come to terms with the fact that our economy has only grown by 3.6% in total over last five years and our GDP per head now only ranks 20th in the world. Factor in the cost of housing and the skewed nature of income and wealth in the UK and we are verging on permanent relegation from the Premier league and decline to being a mid table Championship team.
If we want new stuff for the needy, we need to be willing to make the case to the country that we have to be willing to pay for it. Until then we should treat statements about *almost* Dickensian levels of poverty facing *some* children as the hyperbole they are.
If our social security system truly is that bad while also being that expensive, it is not broken, it is irredeemably trashed.
Poverty should never be a barrier to academic achievement. All to often the progressive left has failed to acknowledge that family breakdown as one of the biggest drivers of poverty..
The Ugandan Asians arrived in the UK with nothing. A tight knit family unit is the best route out of poverty for children bar none .. That’s why those families have done so well .
@ Simon,
Interesting to know you had a similar background.
Just as an addition to my previous personal comment: I didn’t feel socially awkward until somehow I found myself in the top stream of the local grammar school at the age of 12. I’m still not sure how that happened. I was more interested in football than anything else. Due to the correlation of economic wellbeing with academic success it was inevitable that my classmates would come from a higher social strata than myself. Whereas my dad worked in a factory, most of the others had professional parents or were business owners. I wasn’t bullied or treated badly with any snobbery – it was more a question of how I felt.
I still had my friends who lived in nearby streets but they soon started to view me as a “grammar school” boy so it could be quite difficult in both groups.
I can’t complain overall though. I like to think I can hold an intelligent conversation with anyone from any walk of life. Being in a football team is good in this respect. The goalie can be a uni professor and the centre forward can be a van driver. All are equal on the pitch and socially afterwards.
The topic of child poverty is linked to the recently much discussed question of cuts in welfare benefits. Lib Dems, very fairly, make the point that many of these benefits are paid to those in-work as a counter to those who claim that benefit recipients are somehow scroungers.
Looking at it from another angle we should be asking why those in work need to be paid benefits when most of their employers are doing well and making good profits. If there were no in-work benefits, employers would have to pay a living wage otherwise their workers wouldn’t, by definition, continue to live. I’m not suggesting that we should suddenly cut in-work benefits but we should start to think about how wages, as paid by the employers, can be improved so they aren’t necessary.
That’s the best way of cutting the welfare bill.
The present system encourages employers to help their employees receive maximum social benefits rather than pay them higher wages.
I’d agree with Simon that free school meals have to be free for all. It’s the only way you get rid of the stigma. Free services for children are generally more effective than cash to their parents. They help square the circle that while all children deserve a good start in life, not all their parents are equally able to provide it.