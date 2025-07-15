Shocking report on Child Poverty

The Children’s Commissioner, Dame Rachel de Souza has produced a totally damming Report on Child Poverty in the UK.

The report is based on listening to children about their experiences of poverty – not just statistics but what it feels like – the sense of shame of being poor, a great awareness of their families financial situation, the challenges of keeping homes warm and of living in temporary accommodation. What struck me in particular was children hiding the family’s financial circumstances and feeling embarrassed about it and being bullied and shamed by other children for being poor.

The commentary by Dame de Souza on the Report could hardly be blunter. She says there is:

an almost-Dickensian level of poverty facing some children in England today. After four years as Children’s Commissioner and as a teacher and headteacher before that, few things truly leave me speechless

She says that there are no simple solutions and that “the extension of free school meals to all children living in households receiving Universal Credit will help” – this is of course a long standing Lib Dem request.

It will come as no surprise to anyone that she also says:

I’m also very clear that any child poverty strategy must be built on the foundation of scrapping the two-child limit.

This seems so obvious that it seems extraordinary that the Labour Government won’t recognise it. I have made various speeches about this is the last few years, always included sundry quotes from various Labour MPs – some of them now Ministers-about how awful the cap is – but they continue to do nothing.

Last week the latest stats on the cap were published and these show that at the end of April 2025 1,665,540 children were living in households affected by the cap – an increase of 2% in a year. The accompanying statistics have the figures for constituency and local authority and will be useful for our continued campaigning on this issue.

Removing the 2 child cap should a basic aim of this Government. The Report could not be clearer:

Removing the two-child limit is the most cost-effective way to lift children out of poverty

Time for action.

* Simon McGrath is a Councillor in Wimbledon and represents Lib Dem Councillors on the Party’s Federal Board