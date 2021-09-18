ALDC By-election report: 16 September 2021

It was a very busy night for the Lib Dems with by-elections up and down the country and some amazing results. We saw a 34% swing towards the Lib Dems in a Sheffield ward, sadly short of a win. Lib Dem candidate Tanya Tucker won a fantastic gain from Labour on Bishop Auckland Town Council. Jack Ashington Carter won polling 74% of the vote for a Malvern Town Council ward. Alton Wooteys held his ward on Alton Town Council with in increased share of the vote.

Firth Park Ward, Sheffield

Labour 1091 (-16.5%)

Lib Dem 1050 (+34%)

Conservative 258 (-14.7%)

Green 162 (-3.8%)

Independent 155 (+1%)

Perhaps the most striking result was the incredible 34% swing Irshad Akbar received as the Lib Dem candidate for Firth Park ward in Sheffield. Sadly he just missed out on winning as Labour held the seat by 41 votes. But it was an excellent result with the Lib Dems adding 897 votes to our Local Election total and jumping from 5th place to an incredibly close 2nd. Well done to Irshad and the team in Sheffield.

You can find the full result breakdown here.

Henknowle Ward, Bishop Auckland TC

Lib Dem 256 (+54%)

Labour 220 (+4%)

Lib Dem candidate Tanya Tucker won a fantastic gain from Labour on Bishop Auckland Town Council. Having not stood in the ward in the most recent local elections the Lib Dems achieved a fantastic 54% of the vote to take the ward. Well done Tanya!

Pickersleigh Ward, Malvern TC

Lib Dem 488

Independent 169

Another gain for the Lib Dems, this time from Independent, came in Malvern Town Council as Jack Ashington Carter won the ward in a two candidate election polling 74% of the vote. Congratulations to Jack and the team in Malvern for a great result.

Alton Wooteys Ward, Alton TC

Lib Dem 279

Conservative 136

Labour 60

The final Lib Dem win was a hold in Alton Wooteys ward on Alton TC. Well done to Lewis Jones and the team there for increasing the Lib Dem share of the vote.

Other results

Elsewhere Labour suffered two losses in the East Midlands as they lost Belper South ward on Belper TC to the Greens, and Loscoe ward on Heanor and Loscoe TC to the Conservatives. Thank you to Ahmed Velic (Belper South) and Jerry Mahler (Loscoe) for representing the Lib Dems in those. Full results can be found here: Belper South Loscoe.

In London Labour held Hobbayne ward on Ealing LBC with a swing of 3% and just over half the vote (with the Conservatives second). The full result can be found here. Thank you to Alistair Mitton for standing for the Lib Dems here.

There was an Independent hold in Middlesbrough in Ladgate ward. The full result is here. Thanking you to Paul Hamilton for standing for the Lib Dems in this election.

The last result to report is an Independent gain from the Conservatives in the ward of Tenbury on Malvern Hill DC. Having not stood the election before they achieved a 55% swing to take the seat. Thank you to Jed Marson for representing the Lib Dems and you can find the full result here.

* Charles Quinn is Campaigns Organiser for ALDC and a local councillor in Hull.