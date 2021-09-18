Tim Farron: Time to end pointless housing targets

Be honest. When did you last collect a campaign leaflet from the doormat, see a six-figure housing target, and scream, “this is the Party for me!”?

Probably never.

Why? First, because everybody knows housing targets are empty slogans. No Government has hit their magic number since 2007, but they’ve never been held accountable for missing it. Second, every Party picks the same number… or tries to out-do the other lot by 50,000.

On Saturday evening, Conference will debate and vote on Policy Motion F20: Building Communities. I’m supporting an Amendment to the Motion which increases local authorities’ compulsory purchase powers, ensures that 40% of new build houses are social homes, and erases the proposed national target of 380,000 new homes per year.

And if anybody suggests the removal of this target is in any way NIMBY, they are… well, let’s put it politely – they’re totally wrong.

We need to see hundreds of thousands of homes being built every year. But the problem with setting sky-high targets is that when targets rise, regulations shatter. It’s the surest way of meeting the demand of the haves and failing to meet need of the have-nots.

Take the Lakes and the Dales National Parks. Until 2015, the Park Authorities could enforce 100% affordability quotas. Developers knew not to ask if they could build executive homes, so landowners knew exactly how much their plot was worth. They knew it’s value for 12 council houses and there was no point asking what it was worth for 3 mansions. Land became available and homes got built.

Since 2015, those regulations have relaxed. Now developers know they can squeeze more profit out by building some houses for market sale. So landowners sit on their land hoping for a higher bidder. Planning authorities are reluctant to grant permission because they worry developers will build homes that won’t meet local need.

There are many people – including many within our Party – whose hearts are in the right place. They think high target numbers and minimal planning restrictions are beneficial for all. In reality, they’re the speculator’s greatest friend and the enemy of anybody on a council house waiting list.

The belief that we can build our way to affordability is a fantasy. The Government’s own data shows that building 300,000 new homes for 20 years would only reduce house prices by 6%.

This reminds me of that moment in Mitchell and Webb where David Mitchell’s character looks around his fellow guards and asks, with dawning realisation, “Are we the baddies?”. Yes, you are… sorry. Reducing planning restrictions reduces the number of homes that get built and ensures that we get very few which anyone can afford.

Under normal circumstances, I’d be at Conference to tell these truths face-to-face. Jabbing my finger, looking you in the eye and demanding that you do as I ask (politely)! I’d even throw in some terrible jokes for good measure.

However, some things are even more important than Conference… like taking your daughter to University for the first time.

One of the reasons I do what I do is because I want a better future for our kids. That’s why I fought Brexit; I didn’t want to keel over when their future was at stake. And it’s why I’m urging you not to accept well-intentioned nonsense in this Motion.

The numbers are pointless. In fact, they’re counterproductive. The radical thing is to take them out.

The media might raise an eyebrow. The public won’t. Because when someone asks “Mr. Davey, why don’t you have a housing target?” we can point to the shambles that they’ve been and the effective politics we’ll pursue instead.

There are 1 million unbuilt homes with planning permission already granted. We’ll do something about that.

There are 268,385 long-term empty properties in England. We’ll do something about that.

80% of properties in the Lake District are sold as second homes. We’ll do something about that.

Across the country, thousands of private renters are being forced out to make way for Airbnb’s. We’ll do something about that.

To win elections, we need to stand out, turn our backs on arbitrary numbers and show that we’re focussed on changing the whole landscape – busy creating loads of homes, whether brand new, repurposed, or redistributed, that are truly affordable for people on low and middle incomes.

On Saturday, you can choose to persist with the performative pointlessness of high targets and under-delivery, or you can lay the foundations for a path that might actually work.

* Tim Farron is Liberal Democrat Spokesperson on Agriculture and MP for Westmorland and Lonsdale.